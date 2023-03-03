Desktop background not working
When you have Vivaldi using Desktop image on the starpage on Win11 (think it happens on 10 too but yet to test) it sometimes doesn't get it correctly if you're using rotating bing images (Or Windows spotlight as they call it).
You can keep on opening and closing the browser or opening and closing more windows until you finally get a proper shot. Otherwise it shows like this:
@mkaraganev It works here, but I use my own rotating library of images, not Bing-sourced. What it won't do, is change images as the images on desktop change. It always keeps the image this session opened with. Many moons ago, when the UI structure was different, it did change images with the desktop. But not these days.
@Ayespy I don't mind that it's keeping the image the session opened with as at least it still shows an image. But having a grey background with nothing is definitely annoying me to oblivion the last few months. Think it started happening way more often as I removed the bing wallpaper change and started using the win11 default one.
Bump as it's still present in 6.0 and it even feels more consistent than before.
Another version, same problem.
Casual bump in 6.2
We're unfortunately still here at 6.4
DoctorG Ambassador
Background image in Vivaldi is only updated after restart.
No progress for a fix.