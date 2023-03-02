I have 2 profiles P1 and P2, with different sets of extensions.

P1 is the default profile with a lot of enabled extensions.

P2 is a dedicated profile to the PWA Outlook, with very few extensions.

I would like to run the PWA and when I click on a link, Vivaldi with P1 is used to open the page, ie:

if Vivaldi with P1 is already open, the link is open in a new tab of it.

if Vivaldi with P1 is not open yet, it is launched, then the link is open in a new tab of it

The actual result that Vivaldi with P2 is open in a new window and a new tab.

I do not want Vivaldi with P2 to be ever open, except when I explicitly launch it.

I run the default Vivaldi with the following command line:

/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --profile-directory=Default %U

I run the Outlook PWA with the following command line:

/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable '--profile-directory=Profile 2' --app-id=xxxxxxx %U

Is there a way to get this behavior, with profiles, command lines, extensions, hidden parameters or any other way ?

If not, would it be possible to implement this ?

It would be particularly useful to PWAs.

OS is Artix Linux

Vivaldi version is 5.7.2921.60