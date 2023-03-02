We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to open a link from a profile to another profile ?
-
I have 2 profiles P1 and P2, with different sets of extensions.
P1 is the default profile with a lot of enabled extensions.
P2 is a dedicated profile to the PWA Outlook, with very few extensions.
I would like to run the PWA and when I click on a link, Vivaldi with P1 is used to open the page, ie:
- if Vivaldi with P1 is already open, the link is open in a new tab of it.
- if Vivaldi with P1 is not open yet, it is launched, then the link is open in a new tab of it
The actual result that Vivaldi with P2 is open in a new window and a new tab.
I do not want Vivaldi with P2 to be ever open, except when I explicitly launch it.
I run the default Vivaldi with the following command line:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --profile-directory=Default %U
I run the Outlook PWA with the following command line:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable '--profile-directory=Profile 2' --app-id=xxxxxxx %U
Is there a way to get this behavior, with profiles, command lines, extensions, hidden parameters or any other way ?
If not, would it be possible to implement this ?
It would be particularly useful to PWAs.
OS is Artix Linux
Vivaldi version is 5.7.2921.60
-
stardepp Translator
Right click on the web link and go to Send to profile and select the desired profile.
-
That's NOT it:
- If I click a link, say in Outlook and Vivaldi is opening it
- Then I NEED to have an easy solution to Move the link to the right profile, i.e. work, and not Personal.
Can we do that?