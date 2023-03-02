Bookmarked websites aren't bookmarked according to Vivaldi?
I have often noticed this weird behavior. For example, I found this old bookmark (see link) that I opened, but according to the addressbar's bookmark icon it's not bookmarked, while it has the exact same URL. Is this some kind of bug? And when you bookmark it again, it is of course corrrectly bookmarked but I also end up with two of the same bookmarks.
https://www.securityweek.com/terra-privacy-product-uses-dynamic-whitelisting-block-attacks/
So nobody has seen this behavior that when you open old bookmarks that Vivaldi acts like it isn't actually bookmarked?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland No, i have not seen such behaviour and i am testing 5.7 Stable, 5.8 Snapshot and some 5.8 Nightly versions in my free time.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland For me with 5.7.2921.60 in address field the URL has a gray-filled bookmark icon which tells me it is bookmarked.
@RasheedHolland Probably a glitch inherited when bookmarking was reworked? A dupe check could help. (Do a backup before)
RasheedHolland
Thanks guys for checking. I think it might indeed be some glitch with old bookmarks, somehow the bookmark icon isn't correctly displayed with the grey color. It doesn't happen with newer bookmarks.
BTW, I noticed that Vivaldi has finally fixed the problem with sluggish bookmarking after years.
So when you click on the bookmark button, it used to make the CPU spike (it actually still kinda does) and the animation was sluggish. But with Viv 7.3, the animation is more smooth like in Firefox, and this is even with 10.000+ bookmarks. Too bad it had to take so long to fix, but better late than never.