Blank Home Page
Hello Vivaldi,
Can we please get an option to remove all the add speed dial buttons so that the home page can be completely blank ?
Thanks in advance, your big fan, Peter.
I agree. In a rush to make browsers more flexible and feature-filled, developers forget that sometimes the user wants to start with a clean screen and decide on their own which sites they want to visit. I don't mind the Speed-Dial page, et al. That may be attractive to many users. But how hard is it to include a blank home page option in the settings? Right now, I'm doing it by specifying about:home as my home page, While that works, it puts about:home in the address line which I have to delete before entering a url. Can't tell you how many times I forgot to do that,