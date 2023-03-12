@DoctorG said in How about a button for tab stacking?:

@RasheedHolland YOu do not want to use toolbar editor to assign Chained Commands a button? Why? I think if things which can be achieved by command chains, a extra button will rarely be added UI dev team. But how knows, perhaps you will get such UI button in future.

I don't understand anything about the Command Chain feature, it's too complex for my taste. I'm just saying that I wouldn't want to use a keyboard command, a simple button would make sense for such a widely used command like Stack Tabs by Hosts.

EDIT: I just found out that you can perhaps also use a mouse gesture for this Command Chain stuff, so you don't have to use your keyboard, I will take a look, but it still looks a bit complex.

