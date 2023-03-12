How about a Mouse Gesture for tab stacking?
Either a mouse gesture and/or a button in the statusbar for the ''Stack Tabs by Host'' setting that you can find in the right click tab-menu would be nice, I use it quite a lot.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland I think you can create Quick Command Chain, set a user-defined shortcut and button for this.
Better than a button: Auto group tab stacks by domain
Look at this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
Otto tabs works like a charm.
I never used the Quick Command Chain, but if it works via keyboard shortcuts I'm not interested, to be honest. I prefer using my mouse.
Interesting, never heard of this extension before. But I'm not sure how I feel about automatically stacking tabs by host, I like to be in control.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland YOu do not want to use toolbar editor to assign Chained Commands a button? Why?
I think if things which can be achieved by command chains, a extra button will rarely be added UI dev team. But how knows, perhaps you will get such UI button in future.
Said:
But I'm not sure how I feel about automatically stacking tabs by host, I like to be in control.
You don't know how good it feels when you lose control and things are done automatically.
DoctorG Ambassador
@barbudo2005 We have all our, would call them pet workflows {sorry for my English }
@barbudo2005 @RasheedHolland If I may, a modifier key to control when it happens/doesn’t happen, such as the ALT key, would be better; that was at least what I suggested in More complex tab auto stacking.
-
I don't understand anything about the Command Chain feature, it's too complex for my taste. I'm just saying that I wouldn't want to use a keyboard command, a simple button would make sense for such a widely used command like Stack Tabs by Hosts.
EDIT: I just found out that you can perhaps also use a mouse gesture for this Command Chain stuff, so you don't have to use your keyboard, I will take a look, but it still looks a bit complex.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/how-to/contest-take-command-and-show-your-best-chains/
I sort of understand what you mean, but I'm not sure how this would work. I mean I don't always want to stack tabs by host. I'm also not sure what this extension exactly does.
RasheedHolland
Can you give me instructions on how to make a button for tab stacking by hosts? Or did I misunderstood?
Now that I think of it, I just noticed that there is a mouse gesture for tab stacking, but not for tab stacking by host, please add this or at least a button on the toolbar editor!
BTW, I have changed the topic title, because a mouse gesture would also be handy.
Any news on this? I'm still waiting for a mouse gesture for the ''Stack Tabs by Host'' command, come on guys this shouldn't be hard to implement?
Said:
I'm still waiting for a mouse gesture……
Give a try to Otto tabs. You won't regret it.
It automatically groups the tabs following this condition:
For example, in the highlighted option will group these tabs:
https://huellalibrosicc.blogspot.com
Thanks, but I really don't have a clue what you mean. I installed Otto Tabs but it doesn't seem to do anything, is this spyware or what?
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
barbudo2005
Said:
I installed Otto Tabs but it doesn't seem to do anything, is this spyware or what?
No, it is not. The author was a user of the Forum.
Look the Vivaldi Forum post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
And follow the instructions to make it works.
OK I see, so it doesn't work out of the box anymore, and other people also had trouble with it, so no thanks.
But this is why I'm a bit disappointed with Vivaldi's developer team, it takes them months to implement a simple request. I use this command all of the time, so a mouse gesture would be really nice. And perhaps they can even implement some of the features of Otto Tabs, since apparently the API's are already there.
Also, "no thanks" seems derogatory.