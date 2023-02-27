Since the new version 5.7 of Vivaldi, each window now gets its own, separate taskbar entry (in Windows 11, they are stacked together) - even if there's a quicklaunch icon.

I have several profiles for Vivaldi, and for each profile, I have a respective quicklaunch icon in the taskbar. In previous versions, the corresponding window was "assigned" to that quicklaunch icon, so after launching a Vivaldi profile, the corresponding window just appeared in place of the quicklaunch icon. Since the new update, however, all windows now get their own entry in the taskbar - which is not really what I want. Especially under Win 11 with its automatic stacking, this is quite annoying.

Not sure if there is a new option I'm missing here, but this change in behavior is really painful - and frankly, I have no need for this new "window manager" at all, so disabling it would be very welcome as an option.