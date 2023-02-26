Unable to verify signature
-
This was previously an issue in 2019. Appears to remain an issue on Ubuntu 20.04. Downloaded latest and attempted to verify signature per https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/obtaining-official-builds/
Will not use until package can be verified.
Result failed:
sudo dpkg-sig --verify vivaldi-stable_5.7.2921.60-1_amd64.deb
Processing vivaldi-stable_5.7.2921.60-1_amd64.deb...
UNKNOWNSIG _gpgbuilder 4218647E
-
@alphaDev be aware that all commands in the description are run as the current user (without
sudo).
Running with
sudouses another GPG keyring location (
root).
-
Thank you. I was able to verify.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
dpkg-sig is not available anymore on modern Ubuntu and Debian releases.
So the Help Obtain official builds and check their signatures is outdated.