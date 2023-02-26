I logged into the Vivaldi Blog and found that my account was blocked

why block my vivaldi account?

I'm curious why Vivaldi would randomly Block users' accounts without any form of notification such as email.

If Vivaldi can Block users' accounts at will without any reason or explanation, or even without notifying user, would the data users synced with Vivaldi be invalid?

It's a crisis of confidence.

Blocking a loyal user's account without any notice. I logged into my account only to find out that my account had been blocked.

I don't even know for what reason Vivaldi blocked my account