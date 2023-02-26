We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Why Block My Account?
-
Poto Ambassador
I logged into the Vivaldi Blog and found that my account was blocked
why block my vivaldi account?
I'm curious why Vivaldi would randomly Block users' accounts without any form of notification such as email.
If Vivaldi can Block users' accounts at will without any reason or explanation, or even without notifying user, would the data users synced with Vivaldi be invalid?
It's a crisis of confidence.
Blocking a loyal user's account without any notice. I logged into my account only to find out that my account had been blocked.
I don't even know for what reason Vivaldi blocked my account
-
Poto Ambassador
@jane-n No, later I refreshed the page and the login resumed normal. Please delete this post
-
@Poto Sync and forum login works for me.
Please Contact Vivaldi to get specialised help from Vivaldi.
The Support team will look into your request as soon as possible.
Please note that their working hours are Monday to Friday, 08:00 CET - 18:00 CET.
-
This happened to me several times before, not recently. Probably forum issue, try to use different browser or clear site data
Crtl+Shift+Del
-
@Poto Perhaps someone tried to hack forum logins and that is a counter measure.
I do not know.
-
@Poto, please check site permissions. Are you perhaps blocking JavaScript?
-
Poto Ambassador
-
@Poto I'm glad to hear that logging in is no longer an issue for you.
The topic can stay up in case someone else encounters the same issue in the future and is looking for help.
-
-
-
schwartzseer
Thank you!
-
Had this issue too. Seems like this is a bug of the login page.
-
@wfht
We recently fixed a bug on the login page. When did you see the error and did it happen the same way with the same messages as in Poto's case?
-
@jane-n 2 days ago, just before when i posted that message.
-
I'm having the same issue... can login in edge but vivaldi says my account is blocked
-
@element4l Please read https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/registration-and-log-in-issues/ and if you can not solve your issue the scroll down on page and use "Send us a message" to contact support.