How to modify Picture in Picture css?
WhateverJustLetMePost
Has anyone found out a way to add a custom style to the picture-in-picture window?
I tried to modify the
picture-in-picture.cssin
\resources\vivaldi\components\picture-in-picture, but nothing changes, even after removing the entire content! And the usual Inspect Browser UI command chain doesn't work with the PiP popup window either.
Furthermore I noticed that there isn't even a max-width or similar size restriction in the
picture-in-picture.cssor
picture-in-picture.jsfile, when attempting to get rid of said size restriction...
@WhateverJustLetMePost I think that css and js file is for the little button that appears over videos that lets you enter pip mode, not the actual popup itself.
The popup is very similar to the one that appears in chrome, so it might be part of chrome. If that is the case you can't theme it in the same easy way as other parts of vivaldi.
WhateverJustLetMePost
welp that sucks.
Yes, I also found it today. I also looked at it - nothing suitable.
It seems that only Vivaldi has this pale veil on the video. The opinion that Vivladi is not to blame has no basis. EDGE, YANDEX.BROWSER are also on Chromium, but they don't have this problem.