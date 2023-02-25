Chat blocked
Chat feature does not work in Vivaldi for my hosting provider, hostpapa.com
I should see a chat feature on their homepage
https://hostpapa.com
In the "Support" dropdown at the top of the page, there is also a "Live Chat" button; it does nothing. The chat feature should also show up in their panel, but it is missing there too, in Vivaldi.
They include the chat window in an iframe. (I inspected it using a different browser to find out.) The iframe contains a "page" from the service
https://secure.livechatinc.com
(A large and respected provider of chat services.)
I've tried adding that URL as an exception here:
vivaldi://settings/content/popups ("Allowed to send popups")
and also added the hostpapa.com domain of my hosting company where the chat iframe should appear.
I've also added both domains as exceptions here:
vivaldi://settings/privacy/ (Tracker and Ad Blocker settings)
My settings allow javascript from anyone.
BTW, on LiveChat's own website, the chat feature does work in Vivaldi. Could it be some sort of cross-domain security issue?
Is there anything else I can do to allow the chat feature? Can anyone explain why it is being blocked?
Any help appreciated, thanks!
@hommealone Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
The chat works fine in Vivaldi if you disable the ad+tracker blocker.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Requests to
livechatinc.comare being blocked by the DDG Tracker Radar list.
Thanks so much for the quick response (and the welcome)! And for confirming that it is an issue only with my settings, as I suspected.
Just wondering why adding the URL as an exception in the settings Privacy > Ad and Tracker Blocking section does not seem to be working? I'd prefer to continue to block trackers for most sites.
Also, any idea why the iframe would be blocked on the HostPapa site, but not on LiveChat's own site?
@hommealone said in Chat blocked:
Just wondering why adding the URL as an exception in the settings Privacy > Ad and Tracker Blocking section does not seem to be working?
Because you need to add the domain, not the URL. But if pasting in
https://www.hostpapa.comit should convert it to
www.hostpapa.com. Make sure it's set as "No Blocking".
However, that's the roundabout way of doing things, you can quickly add an exception using the address bar button, please read the docs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Also, any idea why the iframe would be blocked on the HostPapa site, but not on LiveChat's own site?
Because that's how blocklists work, they block requests to other domains from the one you're on.
Also just FYI this has nothing to do with popups
@hommealone said in Chat blocked:
Maybe the reason why it's blocked
@Pathduck - thanks for your help and guidance, and the explanations as well! Yes, your suggestions did the trick. Thank you very much.
@Catweazle - thanks for those details. That is a screenshot from a webpage, yes?... from what website? I'd be interested in visiting and using it.
@hommealone , it's Blacklight
Also usefull in your bookmarks
https://webbkoll.dataskydd.net/en
https://www.urlvoid.com
https://scan.safetoopen.com
Also usefull with conection problems
https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com
And naturally
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/home/url
maybe also
https://sucuri.net/malware-detection-scanning/
On the net I don't even trust my shadow and less in links I don't know. I usually take seriously when Vivaldi, or any of the extensions I use, blocks a page, in this case it is the following of passing the link through some of these tests, before accessing.
Similar to Blacklight, to check Android apps
https://exodus-privacy.eu.org/en/
@Catweazle
Great set of resources - thanks!
For anyone else struggling with this still - please note that you need to add the primary domain on which an element such as Chat is getting blocked - not the 3rd party domain it is trying to call.