Chat feature does not work in Vivaldi for my hosting provider, hostpapa.com

I should see a chat feature on their homepage

https://hostpapa.com

In the "Support" dropdown at the top of the page, there is also a "Live Chat" button; it does nothing. The chat feature should also show up in their panel, but it is missing there too, in Vivaldi.

They include the chat window in an iframe. (I inspected it using a different browser to find out.) The iframe contains a "page" from the service

https://secure.livechatinc.com

(A large and respected provider of chat services.)

I've tried adding that URL as an exception here:

vivaldi://settings/content/popups ("Allowed to send popups")

and also added the hostpapa.com domain of my hosting company where the chat iframe should appear.

I've also added both domains as exceptions here:

vivaldi://settings/privacy/ (Tracker and Ad Blocker settings)

My settings allow javascript from anyone.

BTW, on LiveChat's own website, the chat feature does work in Vivaldi. Could it be some sort of cross-domain security issue?

Is there anything else I can do to allow the chat feature? Can anyone explain why it is being blocked?

Any help appreciated, thanks!