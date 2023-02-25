Have been using Vivaldi for a few years..

Clock at bottom-right of screen has got a countdown timer function...

Previously.. when the countdown finished there would be a small screen appear top-right saying 'Countdown Finished' or something.. it would not go away until you actually clicked on it.. hence being a very good reminder if you have a pizza in the oven and play AoE type games where you quickly lose track of real time...

Now however, the VISUAL 'reminder' pane flashes up for maybe 2 seconds... so if you are not looking at the screen for that particular 2 seconds then you miss the visual reminder. I hope this is not too hard for you to follow... will try and get some screen shots.

I have rolled back to 5.5 and the timer functions as it always has done. I therefore conclude that there is a fudup in 5.6.