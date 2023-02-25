Countdown timer needs fixing
ver 5.6..
The countdown timer visual reminder at 'time-out' used to stubbornly stay on the screen until you purposely de-activated it..
Now.. it splashes up for maybe 2 seconds... and then disappears.
Which is a kinda crap alarm...
Aaron Translator
What are you talking about?
Have been using Vivaldi for a few years..
Clock at bottom-right of screen has got a countdown timer function...
Previously.. when the countdown finished there would be a small screen appear top-right saying 'Countdown Finished' or something.. it would not go away until you actually clicked on it.. hence being a very good reminder if you have a pizza in the oven and play AoE type games where you quickly lose track of real time...
Now however, the VISUAL 'reminder' pane flashes up for maybe 2 seconds... so if you are not looking at the screen for that particular 2 seconds then you miss the visual reminder. I hope this is not too hard for you to follow... will try and get some screen shots.
I have rolled back to 5.5 and the timer functions as it always has done. I therefore conclude that there is a fudup in 5.6.
I am now using MX Linux 21
I have just upgraded from MX-19 because the Vivaldi countdown recently went faulty a few weeks ago.. so I thought it was MX problem.
Now that I have upgraded to MX-21 the fault is still there with latest Vivaldi 5.6 version.
Still using MX-21 but installing Viv-5.5.. countdown 'visual alert until user action' functions as previous.
Conclusion.. something wrong with Viv-5.6
@fiskrond Probably isn't a solution to this problem, but the latest Stable Vivaldi version is
5.7.2921.60.
@nomadic Original poster is right, timer activation has changed. I'm running the latest "5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" on Debian 11. It does not work like it used to with a popup box that needed to be cleared
DoctorG Ambassador
On my Debian 11 KDE the notification after countdown timer elapsed stays for 4 seconds.
@nomadic I may have got 5.5, 5.6, 5.7 mixed up a bit due to changing the OS and then rollback on Viv versions.. but latest 5.7 deffo doesn't work properly.. also when I said 2 seconds.. I was approximating.. but it certainly doesn't stay on screen long enough to be of much use..
@lfisk said in Countdown timer needs fixing:
@nomadic Original poster is right, timer activation has changed. I'm running the latest "5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" on Debian 11. It does not work like it used to with a popup box that needed to be cleared
Thankyou for phrasing that better than me..
@DoctorG am not the most technical of people.. but can follow instructions.
Is there a way around this or is it a 'bug report'..
Vivaldi has loads of advanced features that are far beyond my understanding... but that stubborn little timer 'pop-up' was really useful, especially if suffer from a touch of 'attention disorder'..
CantankRus
I'm using XFCE and it appears to use the
notify-sendcommand on my system for the notification.
I have my own timer using conky and a bash script where
notify-send -u criticalkeeps the notification on screen until clicked on.
Maybe the
-u criticalflag was dropped.
notify-send -u critical "test"
@CantankRus I'm probly gonna regret asking this..
Any idea what changed between Viv-5.6 and Viv-5.7 that has broken this innocuous timer function (and anything up/down stream)...
Surely nobody Vivaldi give instruction to go and 'fix' timer function in 5.6 with no actual fault (and the break it) for new 5.7 version?
That would be like.. err.. the other more commercial platforms..
DoctorG Ambassador
@fiskrond I do not know a workaround, and i remember correct(?) there was some long standing bug with notifications which vanished fast despite the OS settings for notifications.
Tested on Windows 11 and Linux with KDE, XFCE and GNOME - Timer stays only 4 sec.
I reported: VB-95606 "Notification disappears too fast"
That is a bad issue as users with less attention or disability can not see that a timer elapsed.
CantankRus
@fiskrond
Don't really know but as it has changed I would guess that the "-u critical" flag was dropped or they changed to using native notifications.
Just posted as info to help if you make a bug report.
Callistoast
@fiskrond It seems to be fixed now. I've used it twice today and both times the notification stayed up until I dismissed it.
@Callistoast It's broke again..
Callistoast
Yeah, guess I'll have to start using my phone's timer.
mib3berlin
@fiskrond @Callistoast
Hi, what is broken the counting or the popup?
For me both work, 1 minute in Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47, Opensuse Linux, clean profile, no extensions.
I can test on Windows 11 later.
CantankRus
Working here. Notification stays on screen 25s or until clicked.
glen@XubuJam:~$ vivaldi --version Vivaldi 6.5.3206.24 snapshot glen@XubuJam:~$ inxi -S System: Host: XubuJam Kernel: 6.2.0-37-generic x86_64 bits: 64 Desktop: Xfce 4.16.0 Distro: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)