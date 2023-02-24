Address bar not hiding when scrolling
Is it a bug? Address bar not hiding when scrolling.
"Show toolbars while scrolling" disabled.
https://i.imgur.com/dPhGd4P.gifv
https://i.imgur.com/dPhGd4P.gif
Android 7.1.2
Vivaldi 5.7.2932.34
Same bug on Android 13.
theblackcat99
I'm having the same issue on Vivaldi 5.7 on Android 12. (Android Tablet app)
Bug reported.
Same problem Jan 2024. First time user.
mib2berlin
@cdenigris
Hi, this can happen if you enable Accessibility Settings for Downloaded Apps in the Android settings.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Welcome to the forum, mib