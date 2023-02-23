Mercedes E-Class from 2024 with Vivaldi
Interesting news: the Vivaldi browser will be integrated into the MBUX of Mercedes E-class from 2024.
https://www.motor1.com/news/653775/2024-mercedes-e-class-interior/
@jane-n Good news, but unless you can get Vivaldi Browser accepted in Teslas, the market reach will be insignificant.
- Polestar delivered 45K cars in 2022
- Tesla delivered 759K Model Y and 596K Model 3 in 2022
@stardepp
Great, more and more.
There's a bit of our work in here, too.
@stardepp where is this Mercedes E-Class available to download for free?
@Pesala market reach?
1.5 billion iPhone active users, that is a market worth reaching.
@TalGarik Vivaldi for iOS is a completely different topic, which has already been discussed to death.
@Pesala you mentioned "market reach" and I commented, being in a car whose cheapest version costs 56000 Euros has nothing to do with market reach, it is cool, I guess, but it is not aimed at the growth of Vivaldi's user base, is it good for the image of the browser? maybe - AFAIK the most used apps in cars are maps and music
Cool Driving
Look to the right of the finger...
To see again in the video:
-
@stardepp, thanks for sharing.
@stardepp Thanks for pointing out, that is nice to see.
@stardepp bonjour,je n'arrive pas à faire fonctionner netflix,comment faire,rien trouvé sur le web ?
@bob1506 English only in this section please.
hello, I can't get Netflix to work, what should I do, nothing found on the web?
it's in english
@bob1506 said in Mercedes E-Class from 2024 with Vivaldi:
@bob1506 A quick search tells me:
It means part of your browser needs to be updated, or a browser setting stopped Netflix from playing.
To fix the problem:
- Make sure your browser can play protected content
- Update Google Chrome
- Update Chrome's content protection feature
- Reinstall Google Chrome
- Contact your computer manufacturer
It looks like you need a Netflix subscription to play Netflix content.
@bob1506 Last time I checked, Netflix didn't support mobile browsers (such as Vivaldi on Android Automotive), forcing users to use their app instead. Unfortunately, there's not much we can do about it.
