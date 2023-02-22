Feeds button in side panel keeps disappearing, and no way to open it.
The feeds button in the side panel keeps disappearing no matter how many times I remove and add it. Tried resetting side panel settings, restarting the browser, moving the feeds button to a different panel, but the problem still persists. I even tried setting a keyboard shortcut to open the feeds panel, but that doesn't work either.
@GenMeGusta I'd like to add that when I open the toolbar customization screen, it does show the feeds button present in the panel. However, the moment I close customization, the button disappears.
mib2berlin
@GenMeGusta
Hi, I don´t use feeds, only for testing.
Can you add the feed icon to the status bar?
When it disapear, restart Vivaldi or something?
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@GenMeGusta Have you subscribed to any Feeds?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
One more question.
How many windows do you have open? Feeds Panel is like Mail, it can only be accessed in one window.
@jane-n Thanks! This was the case. I had 5 windows open, and sure enough, the button was visible in one of them.
Any reason why it can't be accessed from all windows?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@GenMeGusta I don't know the details, but it's a technical issue. The goal is to make Mail and Feeds available in all windows.
@jane-n Yeah, that'd be great!
masklessdiety
@jane-n Hi, this seems to be still in the works, ja? Anyway, thanks for Vivaldi, can't live without it anymore