You are not getting the point. I cannot save a bookmark at the middle of the list or by another bookmark--if I do not open the Bookmarks Panel,

This process is time consuming and non-intuitive, and I guess that is why all the other browser based on Chromium or Mozilla avoid this to the user.

I am to stopping using Vivaldi--if not perhaps for some daily fixed bookmarks like the weather. Pity, I liked it (even if the mail never really worked).

As said, it's ok for kids who open tik tok and instagram and play games.

It is unusable for any serious research, or even for saving recipes, for that matter. Not for professionals in tech like me.

Also the non-willingness you showed to understand the needed feature says a lot about how you are ok with vivaldi's current positioning. Again, pity. You lost an important opportunity.