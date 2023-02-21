drop down bookmarks list - can this feature happen pls?
saravivaldi
Hi, a fundamental feature for me is as in all the other browsers I use, is that I can select a URL in the URL box and just drag into the folder or subfolder of my bookmarks that I want to have it in.
Since the bookmarks list opens dropping down, I can save my new bookmark wherever I choose, in the middle, bottom, by another bookmark, in a folder.
Vivaldi's saving of bookmarks is elementary, meaning I have to remember to open the bookmark folder and move my bookmark to where I want to have it.
Please do something, I'd love to use it as my default browser but this is a problem!
thks
sara
Pesala Ambassador
@saravivaldi Open the Bookmarks Panel, then you can drop a bookmark wherever you wish.
Vote for Drag and Drop New Bookmarks into Bookmarks Bar Folders.
saravivaldi
You are not getting the point. I cannot save a bookmark at the middle of the list or by another bookmark--if I do not open the Bookmarks Panel,
This process is time consuming and non-intuitive, and I guess that is why all the other browser based on Chromium or Mozilla avoid this to the user.
I am to stopping using Vivaldi--if not perhaps for some daily fixed bookmarks like the weather. Pity, I liked it (even if the mail never really worked).
As said, it's ok for kids who open tik tok and instagram and play games.
It is unusable for any serious research, or even for saving recipes, for that matter. Not for professionals in tech like me.
Also the non-willingness you showed to understand the needed feature says a lot about how you are ok with vivaldi's current positioning. Again, pity. You lost an important opportunity.
Pesala Ambassador
@saravivaldi To add a bookmark for the active tab:
- Open the Bookmark Bar folder where you wish to put the new bookmark
- Right-click on the bookmark, after which, you wish to add the new bookmark
- Select, Add Active Tab.
Please vote for the existing feature request.