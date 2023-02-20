We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Update/uninstall failure (revisited)
-
Hi,
sorry to add to this epos, but when trying to update from 5.7.2876.11 I keep running into the legendary "unspecified error". Apparently Viv thinks it's still at 5.6.2824.8, so I put the corresponding setup into the Install folder - which didn't help. The Updater reports the setup archive as "damaged or Invalid" and cancels as before. Renaming the Application\Install folder ground everything to a hold.
I do realize that several people had this kind of issue before. Please pardon me if there is a defined solution path that I missed. Any help greatly appreciated.
Thanks
-
@Raaaaahhhhhhhh If you run Windows 7 or 8.x then you can not update.
Try to remove content of user temporary folder:
To open this folder: start Windows Explorer, enter
%TEMP%in address field of Explorer and hit Return, now delete all files in there.
Now start Vivaldi and check manually for update with Vivaldi menu Help → Check for Updates.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raaaaahhhhhhhh The versions 5.7.2876.11 & 5.6.2824.8 are not from Vivaldi Stable channel, they are Snapshots.
The tag of the thread irritates me.
What do you really want to do? Install a Stable on a Snapshot? The your should uninstall the Snapshot version (yo will not lose browser profile).
-
@DoctorG Thanks for your swift reply. Yes, I started messing with Snapshots months ago. I tried emptying the temp folder (Windows objected that some files were in use, but Vivaldi wasn't running). Afterward the Updater downloaded 5.8.something, which I guess must be another Snapshot but this failed to install as before. Uninstalling gets the same problem, so it isn't really possible to return to the Stable path either.
Cheers
-
@Raaaaahhhhhhhh Had you tried a restart of Windows?
Which Windows is this?
Any Security Tool installed on your Windows?
-
@DoctorG I am on Windows 10 Pro running only the Defender security-wise. In the context of uninstalling, Windows goes looking for the \Application\Installer\5.6.2824.8 path - which no longer exists because I am now on 5.7.2876.11. As noted, it's not clear that renaming is a good option. Reproduced below is the latest installer log (partly in German because that's my locale). It basically says the proper setup can't be found, so the Updater quits and undoes everything. Restarting Windows might be an option later; I still need the machine just now.
[0220/112912.073:ERROR:install_worker.cc(153)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install.
[0220/112912.079:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""D:\Vivaldi_Browser\Application\5.6.2824.8\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.8.2936.3 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --vivaldi-install-dir="D:\Vivaldi_Browser"": Das System kann die angegebene Datei nicht finden. (0x2)
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:install.cc(215)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7
[0220/112912.080:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""D:\Vivaldi_Browser\Application\5.6.2824.8\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.8.2936.3 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --vivaldi-install-dir="D:\Vivaldi_Browser"": Das System kann die angegebene Datei nicht finden. (0x2)
[0220/112912.087:ERROR:install.cc(217)] Rollback complete.
[0220/112912.088:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] Installation aufgrund von unbekanntem Fehler fehlgeschlagen. Falls Vivaldi bereits ausgeführt wird, schließe es und versuche es noch einmal.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raaaaahhhhhhhh Looks like some update broke for your Vivaldi installation.
D:\Vivaldi_Browser\Application\5.6.2824.8\Installer\setup.exe does not exist anymore? Then delete the folder 5.6.2824.8`.
Now install with downloaded installer file:
- Snapshot
Download from https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/desktop-snapshots/catch-up-on-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2936-3/
Start Installer exe file
- Stable
Download from https://vivaldi.com/de/
Start Installer exe file
if that does not help,
- delete folder D:\Vivaldi_Browser\Application
- Open Windows Registry with RegEdit, select tree Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Vivaldi and remove in left tre the Vivaldi entry and close Regedit
- Try a install with the downloaded installer exe
- Snapshot
-
@DoctorG Right, I'll try those, thanks for now.
-
@Raaaaahhhhhhhh Good luck.
-
@DoctorG Hi again, here's what did the trick: I updated DowngradeCleanupCommand, which apparently caused the version mismatch. After saving, the Vivaldi update proceeded with no problem. Thanks for your help.
-
spxoptions
Help! I cant get rid of Vivaldi. I'm using Ubuntu and tried the regular prescribed methods. These last time I tried it said it could not find the folder. What's going on?
-
@spxoptions Start Shell and run commands:
sudo apt clean sudo apt purge vivaldi-stable
Which error messages?
Post hehre as Code block (means between two ``` lines, see https://commonmark.org/help/)