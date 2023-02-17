Show Tab Stack Name on Hover
-
I typically have many tabs open and many tab stacks. The tab stack widths get minimized to just show the icons. When hovering over the tab stacks (not using thumbnails) sometimes the hover pop-up shows the webpage title of the current tab in the stack, other times it shows a phrase like: "Tab Stack with 32 tabs" (or whatever the number of tabs is). It would be very useful to have an option to show the name of the tab stack, when I've assigned it a name.
-
xxmaxrayxx
yeh please add this like Microsoft edge.
-
Yeah that would be really useful. I saw this post too late. I created another ticket with the same request.
By chance, I found yet another ticket also with the same request