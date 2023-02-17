Convincing people to give Vivaldi a try
ingolftopf Ambassador
Water level reports may not be that interesting,
but in the last few days, in private and on the net, I convinced 4 people to have a look at Vivaldi and 2 have come to the open source messenger 'Jabber/XMPP'.
I have often found that Vivaldi is easier to bring to the people than Jabber/XMPP.
But it works.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
I think Just being proud of me being an ambassador helps
@mikeyb2001, it depends, I have removed my Ambassador patch from my avatar, because I often cause misunderstandings among new people, sending me private messages to delete or correct a post and similar things, thinking that I have the power of a moderator, even inconsequential questions asking how much they pay me for promoting Vivaldi. Things like that. I find it easier to connect and help new users, appearing as just another user. But everyone has to decide this for themselves, with or without Ambassador next to the avatar it does not influence the functionality as such.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Catweazle said in Convincing people to give Vivaldi a try:
i think it helps identify you though especially if you post in the private section
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 I understand not showing the badge.
No badge gives helpers like ambassadors or modorators less attention and attacks from aggressive disappointed trolls and users. And a badge let some strange users think we are employed and paid by Vivaldi, so they can tell us how bad the product is.
DoctorG Ambassador
Convincing people to give Vivaldi a try?
I let others do this hard job.
And it depends for what the user wants to run Vivaldi as there are some features missing in Vivaldi browser/Mail compared to other mail/calendar/feed clients.
I would tell users who ask: "Try it for 1-2 months and then decide."
I follow some Vivaldi related hashtags on Mastodon and when there is a good opportunity to say what @DoctorG said - "give it a try" I will. But I have mostly stopped evangelizing. At work people see me using Vivaldi all the time in online meetings and ask what I'm using and even point out that what I do seems efficient and useful... and even though they say and see this not a single person made the switch. Most people just don't feel they have a problem that really needs solving. They are fine with Edge and Chrome and just don't care enough about privacy, efficiency, corporate shenanigans etc.
@WildEnte, it is not easy to convince people, who on the one hand don't give a damn about privacy, being happy with Chrome or EDGE, but neither with those on the other extreme, with the fixed idea that everything that is not 100% FOSS and self-hosted is garbage and spyware from large corporations by definition, especially in Lemmy (Comanche territory for proprietary soft) I have had some encounters of this type, even so, the positive votes on the Vivaldi channel (my nick there is Zerush) there are rising, it shows that even there are users who have done the change.
schwartzseer
People do not like constructive criticism when they believe they are being challenged on a personal choice. Each person makes a decision on how much thought and effort goes into their decision, and often times will feel that they are being criticized when options are presented to them: "Hey, I did think about this, you are saying I did not do enough research to make the best choice for myself?' Most folks like to make their choices and then move on, not wanting to revisit something they believe to be a closed book.