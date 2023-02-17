Trying to get back browser history after browser crashing
Last week on my mac, vivaldi browser crashed and after restarting I found that sadly I had lost my browser history
(vivaldi://history/ became empty).
I saw that the browser history file(~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default/History
) has become almost 0 KB.
I think it must have been somehow reset, due to that browser crash?
I wonder if there is any way I can get my browser history data back? cuz when I was google some of my previous search keywords, I still can see the visited links that I visited are highlighted as purple the visited link colour, despite it doesn't appear in the browser history.
My assumption is that it should be "remembered" somewhere so that the visited links are recognized as visited.
I also noticed there is
Bookmarks.bakfile, I wonder if there is an equivalent to the browser history.
Any feedback is appreciated. Thanks.
Hi,
Those links are located in the Web Data file IIR, being that your History is reset.
If you had a Time Machine backup you could recover it from there.
If not, it's time to do it from now on.
Follow the signature links to know about the most important files.
Look at this Guide | and look around,also in History despite the 0Kb.
It's a SQLite file too, so same procedure.
@Zalex108 After 2 years, I wonder if there is any other available solutions to get back all my history data back?
cuz I'm going through the same thing, a crash, and my history data all gone.
I don't know any other.