Last week on my mac, vivaldi browser crashed and after restarting I found that sadly I had lost my browser history

(vivaldi://history/ became empty).

I saw that the browser history file(~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default/History

) has become almost 0 KB.

I think it must have been somehow reset, due to that browser crash?

I wonder if there is any way I can get my browser history data back? cuz when I was google some of my previous search keywords, I still can see the visited links that I visited are highlighted as purple the visited link colour, despite it doesn't appear in the browser history.

My assumption is that it should be "remembered" somewhere so that the visited links are recognized as visited.

I also noticed there is Bookmarks.bak file, I wonder if there is an equivalent to the browser history.

Any feedback is appreciated. Thanks.