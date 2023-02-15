Hi,

I am using Two-Level Tab Stacks, and I was wondering if it is possible to hide the Tab Stack level while browsing. Specifically, I would like to be able to hide the Tab Stack level by default, and have it appear only when I move my mouse to that area, i.e., I only want the second level (the tabs within the stack) to be displayed at the top of my screen while browsing.

I have looked for a setting to accomplish this within the program's Settings, but I haven't been able to find one. Can someone please advise if this feature is available, and if so, how I can enable it? Thank you in advance!