Two-Level Tab Stacks Question: Possible to hide Tab Stack level?
-
Hi,
I am using Two-Level Tab Stacks, and I was wondering if it is possible to hide the Tab Stack level while browsing. Specifically, I would like to be able to hide the Tab Stack level by default, and have it appear only when I move my mouse to that area, i.e., I only want the second level (the tabs within the stack) to be displayed at the top of my screen while browsing.
I have looked for a setting to accomplish this within the program's Settings, but I haven't been able to find one. Can someone please advise if this feature is available, and if so, how I can enable it? Thank you in advance!
-
One more question re: Tab Stacking -
I frequently use the keyboard shortcut ctrl + tab to navigate between tabs, but I have noticed that when I am on the last tab in a stack, pressing ctrl + tab will move to the first tab of the next stack.
Is there a setting that I can enable to ensure that ctrl + tab only navigates within the current Tab Stack? For instance, if I am on the last tab of a Tab Stack, I would like pressing ctrl + tab to move to the first tab of that same stack. Thanks again!
-
RafaelGuerra
@quinnmai , have you had any success on this ?
I am grouping related open tabs on the left side of the browser, while the list of tabs appears on the second column. The latter hides the navigation real estate and it would be useful to be able to hide/collapse it. It would be OK to leave the leftmost tab groups visible, though.