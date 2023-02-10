Position of the bookmark bar
How to make sure that the bookmark bar is not between the lines related to the mail client! Or place bookmark bar above.
@alexborg
No way to achieve this I'd know of.
Strong +1 from here, position of Bookmarks bar is really disturbing. I'd even be OK to fully disable it in the mail tab only, like it was in M2 I think.
@fuxs said in Position of the bookmark bar:
I'd even be OK to fully disable it in the mail tab only, like it was in M2 I think.
Yes! Also a good suggestion
Pesala Ambassador
@alexborg IMO, the best solution is to make the Bookmark Bar Autohide on all pages. There is no reason why one will never need it while composing or reading mail, though it may not be a common requirement.
Save the space on all tabs with a few lines of CSS. It takes a while to get used to, but it is nice to hide it when you do not always need it.
Simple Automatic Bookmark Bar
/* Simple AutomaticBookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content:' '; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;}
@Pesala Thank you very much! Conducted an experiment with your code, it works well. But I need just move up the Bookmark position. Unfortunately, I'm not a programmer and I can't write the right code for this.
Pesala Ambassador
@alexborg I am not a coder either. See Autohide Bookmarks Bar Everywhere Except Inside Speed Dial.
How does Autohide Address bar work in Mail Tab? Is it possible to enable Autohide for both the Address bar and the Bookmark bar simultaneously?