With quite some delay I have noticed now that I am also member of the club. Feeds are gone from the feeds panel and Mail but per settings I am still subscribed.

I found the .eml files of the feed items in C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 19\Mail\8f8c62 so the data is still there. The last .eml files were created Feb. 20th 20:31 german time.

That is the day that I installed snapshot 2936.3 (released Feb 16th) - I know because I was traveling from Feb 16th through Feb 20th, and Feb 20th in the evening would be the first time to turn on my PC after the snapshot release upon which the previous snapshot version would start and then tell me "update ready".

So I find it quite plausible that the update to snapshot 2936.3 caused the issue for me. I cannot say with certainty that I had all the RCs before that installed.

@luetage I think you have access to the bug tracker, is there an active bug for lost RSS feeds? I wonder if the information provided here can help the team looking into this further.

Also, since all the .eml files going back years are there I wonder if there would be a way to reimport them to Vivaldi. Resubscribing to the feeds doesn't give me the amount of history I had. Not that it's a big deal.