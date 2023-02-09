CRISES! Entire Feeds Subscription disappeared
thinkeranddoer
I opened Vivaldi this morning and my entire Feeds subscription had disappeared.
Closed and restarted it and still hasn't come back.
This after days of the Feeds button disappearing and sometimes returning.
What is going on?
I love Vivaldi but the mail, feeds and calander are half baked and sub par to what we've known from Vivaldi.
Please someone advise how I can get them back.
Also I sync everything but it hasn't yet appeared.
I have a long list of Feeds I follow instead of email subscriptions and this loss is a major obstacle to trusting Vivaldi
UPDATE: It appears in settings menu. but not side panel
@thinkeranddoer Feeds aren’t being synced. You can import feeds in Vivaldi, therefore it is vital to back them up. You have two ways of doing this.
Install a feed extension which provides this functionality, load the feeds from a backup and/or install missing ones and then back up your feeds as OPML through this extension and disable it again.
Check out the native way to export feeds (read whole topic carefully) ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59763/opml-export
I had this problem a few months ago as well. In the panel they were all gone, with the option to add the first feed, but in the settings they were all still in the list. I was forced to manually re-add all the feeds.
I had not changed anything anywhere. The feeds were suddenly missing, from one day to the next.
Currently I am not using any feeds, so I can't check it currently.
It was interesting that it affected all feeds at the same time, so peculiarities of the feed senders could be excluded.
I assume it is a clear bug.
thinkeranddoer
@luetage Thank you for the guidance.
Do you have any suggestions on an extension?
Is it a random extension in the Chrome Store or Vivaldi specific extensions?
Option 2 is complicated and giving me errors but I will try in the meantime
@thinkeranddoer You should really go with option 2, it’s not hard to do. You can even implement a command chain to bring up devtools for the UI and set it to a keyboard shortcut or create a dedicated button for it.
thinkeranddoer
@luetage Thank you for the help an encouragement. I managed to get them out and am now seeking an alternative.
Is there anything I can do to help Vivaldi assess/fix this bug?
@thinkeranddoer Seeking an alternative, to what? If by bug, you mean the disappearance of your feeds, then yes, you could help find the problem. But it will be hard to do. You need to create a new profile, enable feeds, import your backup of feeds (or alternatively just subscribe to a few) and try to lose your feeds again while writing down all the steps you take. Then you can report a bug.
With quite some delay I have noticed now that I am also member of the club. Feeds are gone from the feeds panel and Mail but per settings I am still subscribed.
I found the .eml files of the feed items in C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 19\Mail\8f8c62 so the data is still there. The last .eml files were created Feb. 20th 20:31 german time.
That is the day that I installed snapshot 2936.3 (released Feb 16th) - I know because I was traveling from Feb 16th through Feb 20th, and Feb 20th in the evening would be the first time to turn on my PC after the snapshot release upon which the previous snapshot version would start and then tell me "update ready".
So I find it quite plausible that the update to snapshot 2936.3 caused the issue for me. I cannot say with certainty that I had all the RCs before that installed.
@luetage I think you have access to the bug tracker, is there an active bug for lost RSS feeds? I wonder if the information provided here can help the team looking into this further.
Also, since all the .eml files going back years are there I wonder if there would be a way to reimport them to Vivaldi. Resubscribing to the feeds doesn't give me the amount of history I had. Not that it's a big deal.
@gmg sorry for the ping, I think this deserves some attention. I just notice that not only my RSS feeds are gone, so are my offline accounts under all accounts (which I usually don't open). They still appear in the settings (just like the missing RSS feeds). The .eml files are still in the profile folder as Vivaldi put them there (and I have old backups). I can certainly live with removing and re-adding the feeds, but for the GB of emails in my offline accounts I would like to
a) know what you need for me to check out and add to a worthwhile bug report
b) a hint whether I should hope for you to work some magic or if I should remove the accounts and re-import the emails from some backup
I bugged this now as VB-96072
@gmg is there any hope that a future update will bring my accounts and messages back or do you recommend that I remove the accounts from settings and I import it all again?
-
@gmg said in CRISES! Entire Feeds Subscription disappeared:
Accounts should come back automatically with that fix
Great news! Thanks a lot, I can wait for the fix knowing the mails are just hidden for a while
@gmg said in CRISES! Entire Feeds Subscription disappeared:
@ltgorm pushed a fix for this with VB-95802 on the 14th.
Should have pushed @Ruarí to get a snapshot out for this, but considered him pushed now.
Accounts should come back automatically with that fix
@gmg and @Ruarí I have just installed the new snapshot 5.8.2968.2 containing the fix "[Mail] Recreate IndexedDB accounts if they go missing (VB-95802)" but my offline accounts and RSS feeds are still unavailable in the panel (but shown as active accounts in settings) ...
Can you check the console for errors?
We can reproduce the offline account issue (working on that one), but haven't been able to reproduce the RSS issue yet.
-
@gmg I got some more detailed instructions from @ltgorm in chat and got this in the inspect console https://i.imgur.com/pcs3uyi.png
Looks like Vivaldi forgot the path to the feeds, the screenshot shows
name: "Feeds" path: "VIVALDI_RESERVED_DUMMY_ROOT_PLACEHOLDER_PATH"
The status bar mail indicator shows only the mail accounts under 'accounts' and if I continue via the gear symbol to View Logs -> console and open the issues, this is what I see. (EDIT: removed screenshot that wasn't helping because I didn't have the mail tab focused when opening the log)
@WildEnte
Sorry, there's a small issue there. I'm guessing you clicked the
View logswith the blogs open.
To see the mail logs you have to open the mail window first and then hit the
View logs(a bug we haven't addressed yet)
Then look for any red or yellow warning there.
-
since I now also belong to the circle of the chosen ones, I still have the following info
I had a pinned tab with a RSS feed on. All posts of a feed are displayed there, although the panel next to it does not contain any entries.
I just updated vivaldi this morning to snapshot 2970.3, before that the feeds were displayed correctly.
here I work with a multiuser installation with a user with limited rights (win 10 21H2).
at home, where I do not have the problem, I work with a multiuser installation with admin rights (win 10 22H2).
€dit:
since I accidentally deleted a feed post, I activated the filter for deleted posts and suddenly the panel shows me all feeds again
-
@derDay said in CRISES! Entire Feeds Subscription disappeared:
before that the feeds were displayed correctly.
To clarify, now the feeds no longer appear in the panel, and the feed messages cannot be found in All messages when the rss toggle is on? Do you find the .eml files in the mail storage folder in the file system?
-
@WildEnte
as I wrote, the feeds are now "back" again. I didn't check my mail panel (because there are only 2 RSS feeds), but I see the deleted feed entries now in the recycle bin so I guess, the eml files where always there.
directly after the vivaldi update I checked if the feeds were shown in the settings and yes, there were shown.
what's interesting: feed entries are now shown in all messages - unread but not in all messages - incoming mail (wether rss toggle is on or off)