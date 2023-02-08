We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
block websites from auto loading in mobile app
-
pdmtford65
ratracerebellion.com keeps loading in the background of my mobile app. I'd like to block this website from ever loading to my device again.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
You could try
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
If not that, explain what do you mean on open in the Background.
Notifications maybe?
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
- Clean Service Workers
-
pdmtford65
@Zalex108 Thank you so much for taking the time to reply to my issue! Very much appreciated!
So going thru first option offer "Clean Service Workers".
- vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
once this is opened....do I look for ratracerebellion, then unregister?
More explanation, yes Sir, active notification.... How do I kill any active notifications from a specific source?
Respectfully,
BTDFMS
- vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
-
You can Unregister the URL/Domain
About Notifications,
You can block them all or by site.
Menu | Settings | Site Settings | Notifications
Either Disable, Modify by site edit to remove from Block or Allow
-
This post is deleted!
-
@pdmtford65 said in block websites from auto loading in mobile app:
ratracerebellion.com keeps loading in the background of my mobile app. I'd like to block this website from ever loading to my device again.
Few days back I was facing the same issue on my browser while loading https://capcuttemplates.org/habibi-capcut-template/. Then I just Restart my device and clear cache and browsing history. Try this if you still face same error then just Google it or use Chatgpt.
-
Hi, there!
I'm with this trouble too. When I switch from one tab to another, or open an application (without closing Vivaldi), when I return to it a few minutes later the page updates automatically, and I end up losing where I was (if I was reading something, for example).
Is there a way to disable the automatic load/auto-refresh/auto-reload of the open tabs?
Tks.