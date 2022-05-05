Unable to copy/search for text over an image
RasheedHolland
Seems like I can't copy text and search for it on the JustWatch website, for some reason it gives me the context menu from images, in other words Vivaldi thinks I'm selecting an image instead of text. Try to select and copy the text ''Super Mario Bros. (1993)'' on top of the page. I can't do it.
@rasheedholland It is the same in the Snapshot.
Ctrl+C works fine to copy "Super Mario Bros".
@rasheedholland Please report bug to Vivaldi tracker, i will confirm internally.
So you also get to see this if I understood correctly?
What do you mean it's the same? Are you confirming this bug?
@rasheedholland I see this bug in both the Snapshot and the Stable.
@rasheedholland Yes!
Please report the bug to bug tracker now and leave VB-xxxxx bug numbere here.
Here it is:
VB-89245
It's also on this site, if you're trying to copy the text ''Justin Bieber'' from the pic, it won't work. This bug has also been confirmed by the Vivaldi team.
https://www.nu.nl/muziek/6202584/justin-bieber-geeft-extra-show-in-de-amsterdamse-ziggo-dome.html
@RasheedHolland Select the text "Justin Bieber" on image, context menu "Selected Text" → "Copy" works in 5.3.2679.16.
@RasheedHolland said in Found another weird bug in Vivaldi 5.2:
VB-89245
Fixed since 5.3.2677.1
RasheedHolland
Actually, I noticed that for some reason there is now a submenu named ''Selected Text'' that you get to see on justwatch.com and nu.nl, so what's up with that? I don't want to see this submenu.
@RasheedHolland Edit the menu and disable [Show as Subfolder]
Seriously this is stupid, you shouldn't need to do this. And in fact, this bug hasn't been fixed at all, go to this page and select the text in the first image, it won't give the ability to search for this text. So none of the bugs that I reported have been fixed.
Agreed, I should not need to spend my time helping users solve issues when all they need to do is read the free manual, or carefully inspect the dialogs and menus for themselves.
Drag the selected text to the Translation Panel.
Amstelveen man gets life for war crimes in Ethiopia
-
@RasheedHolland
I can confirm this for 5.3.2679.38 & 5.3.2679.50 & & 5.4.2698.*
Please report bug to Vivaldi tracker
You seem to be missing the point. The point is that this submenu should not be visible in the first place! And you couldn't reproduce the bug, or what?
Thanks buddy.
Pesala Ambassador
