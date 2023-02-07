On Android, Chromium has a really useful flag at:

chrome://flags/#darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting

This activates a checkbox in Appearance / Theme / Apply dark theme to sites when possible . The effect is that websites get darkened, but only when the browser's dark mode is on, which can also be correlated with the system by selecting System default as the theme.

Unfortunately, I'm one of those people that auto-switches between light mode (during the day) and dark mode (at night, or when the battery is low).

The flag above in Vivaldi on Android is still available, but it does not work. Reading some comments here from 2020, I see that it worked at some point, possibly before a UI revamp of the Theme settings.

Vivaldi does have a separate checkbox for darkening the websites, but this darkening isn't automatically switched, depending on the system's settings. And to turn it on or off requires hunting it down in the Settings menu, requiring multiple steps.

For me, this makes Vivaldi on Android less usable than Firefox (with the Dark Reader extension) or Chrome, despite all other goodies, preventing me from using it. And on each Android release, I still hope to read the release notes and see this (IMO, obvious) use-case being fixed.

