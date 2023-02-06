Vivaldi loosing cookies after every update
umutbesler
Everytime after an update, i have to login most of the sites again, most of the cookies are gone. Some of them working but most of them are deleted.
Any idea how to fix this.
Edit: There is nothing wrong with the cookie settings at the chrome://settings/cookies page.
When you are using Vivaldi are you only using Private windows?
Never using private windows with vivaldi.
How long have you been logged into the sites?
@Chas4 it is changing. 1 day, 1 week, 1 month etc.
@umutbesler Under
vivaldi://settings/privacy/, do you have
Accept Cookiesset to
All? If it was on
Session Only, that could explain the behavior you are seeing.
It could also be some cleaning/privacy program or browser extension that is clearing your cookies. Do you use any of those?
Hello,
There is no problem with the cookie settings. There is also no privacy program or extension.
I am using Vivaldi with no problem. But after an update, some of the logins are lost. This includes my own sites and 2FA authorizations.
For example i am logging in to Facebook from both Vivaldi and Chrome and using it for months without relogin. But if there is an Vivaldi update, after an update or another, i have to relogin to Facebook. Facebook is an example, i am having this problem with other sites too.
Not every site and not every update. This may be related to updates or may be this is related with closing Vivaldi and reopenning it. Most of time my Vivaldi stays open.
@umutbesler said in Vivaldi loosing cookies after every update:
There is no problem with the cookie settings.
This may be related to updates or may be this is related with closing Vivaldi and reopenning it.
Did you look at the specific cookie setting I mentioned? You linked to the Chromium settings rather than the Vivaldi settings earlier, so I want to make sure you are looking at the right place.
The setting I mentioned, if set to
Session only, makes it so cookies are cleared whenever Vivaldi is closed and reopened.
If it is correctly set to
All, then try setting it to
Session only, restarting the browser, and setting it back to
All. Wouldn't hurt to restart the browser one more time after that. Then you can try logging into a site and seeing if the cookie survives a browser restart.
Edit: If you are still having problems after that, please share a screenshot of your cookie settings from the Vivaldi settings page.
Hello, yes i've checked the cookie settings.
@umutbesler Alright, try logging into a site and see if the login can survive a browser restart.
Then we will know if a restart is what triggers the problem.
umutbesler
All logins are gone after setting to Session Only.
Edit: Before that there was like 2500 cookies saved.
@umutbesler So you set it to
Session onlybefore restarting?
Try logging into a site and restarting with the current setting of
All.
Yes i've first set to Session Only, then restarted the browser, after restart, i've set the cookie setting to All. But after first restart all cookies are gone (as shown on the Saved Cookies section on the cookie settings page)
-
@umutbesler Sorry, I should have warned you that setting it to
Session onlywould clear the cookies. It was the only way I could think to make sure the setting toggled correctly.
@umutbesler said in Vivaldi loosing cookies after every update:
But after first restart all cookies are gone
So cookies were only cleared after the first restart while the setting was on
Session only?
Try as I stated above to see if the settings as they are now will clear a site login after a browser restart.
Try logging into a site and restarting with the current setting of
All.
No problem, i lost my cookies but i can relogin.
After browser restart, cookies are ok for now. But same as before. I am only loosing some of the cookies (not all) after update.
@umutbesler Alright, that is about all I can suggest for now. At least we were able to eliminate extensions and probably also the possibility of a corrupted profile.
My last attempt at figuring it out:
Do you have any passwords stored in Vivaldi's password manager? The same encryption is used with cookies and passwords, so it would be interesting to know if you loose stored passwords along with cookies on a browser update.
I wouldn't know how to fix that, but it would narrow down the cause of the problem.
I've had the exact same thing happen, as apparently did this person: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63486/deleting-cookies-after-every-update
This is clearly a bug in Vivaldi's update mechanism, at least on Linux (Linux Mint 20 in my case).
- I use perfectly normal cookie settings
- I don't use any cookie extensions
- Cookies are preserved across reboots, no problem
- Cookies (at least most, possibly all) disappear after update. Not every update, but some.
This is the version I just updated to (I don't know what from):
Vivaldi 5.7.2921.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision da211119d3168df7ce8bfa7e52d5389fd3b877cc
Very irritating (but only irritating, not a huge deal). For instance, I don't have an NYT account so I've lost my Wordle stats, as they only exist in cookies if you don't have an account. :-| #firstworldproblems
- I use perfectly normal cookie settings
I should say: Cookies or Local Storage. Wordle saves your Wordle track record, etc., in Local Storage, not a cookie per se. People often say "cookie" when they mean "cookie or local storage or session storage," and in fact I suspect most non-developers aren't familiar with the difference.
-
Happened again today after upgrading to 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). DID lose cookies, did NOT lose local storage.
daniel Vivaldi Team
This can happen on Mac if you dismiss the prompt to enter your Keychain password on startup. This will overwrite your secure cookies and cause you to get logged out of every website. This prompt is delivered by the operating system, and is more likely to occur immediately after a new update.