Hello,

There is no problem with the cookie settings. There is also no privacy program or extension.

I am using Vivaldi with no problem. But after an update, some of the logins are lost. This includes my own sites and 2FA authorizations.

For example i am logging in to Facebook from both Vivaldi and Chrome and using it for months without relogin. But if there is an Vivaldi update, after an update or another, i have to relogin to Facebook. Facebook is an example, i am having this problem with other sites too.

Not every site and not every update. This may be related to updates or may be this is related with closing Vivaldi and reopenning it. Most of time my Vivaldi stays open.