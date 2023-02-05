In "Load images: Cached" mode it would be nice to have an ability to show one image by demand.

Kind of:

right click

"Image" submenu

load this image to cache and show on the page

Or

right click

"Image" submenu

Reload Image, which would actually load image, cache it and display.

Currently I can open the image in a new tab, but by some reason it's not get cached.

Also, there is Reload image menu item that does nothing in "cached" mode. I would expect that in "cached" mode this option forces the image to be actually loaded and cached.