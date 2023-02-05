We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Show one specific image in "Load images: cached" mode
-
In "Load images: Cached" mode it would be nice to have an ability to show one image by demand.
Kind of:
- right click
- "Image" submenu
- load this image to cache and show on the page
Or
- right click
- "Image" submenu
- Reload Image, which would actually load image, cache it and display.
Currently I can open the image in a new tab, but by some reason it's not get cached.
Also, there is Reload image menu item that does nothing in "cached" mode. I would expect that in "cached" mode this option forces the image to be actually loaded and cached.
-
When I told my friends about this features, they said that it's obvious. They were really surprised that it's not implemented in this way. They said that it's ridiculous to not having this feature implemented.
-
I too would like this feature added. In addition, when images are not loaded, a place-holder box for that image with the image caption should be displayed. That way, one can decide whether to load the image or not.
-
Pesala Ambassador
FYI: This feature exists in Opera 12.18, which was the last version of Opera Presto.