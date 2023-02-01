We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lost all mailing lists, feeds, filters
Opened vivaldi today after computer reset to discover that I've lost all the above information. Tried rebuild email indexes without success. Help !!
gmg Vivaldi Team
@janrif
Can you still see the feeds in the settings?
Is this due to being on an older version?
How did you rebuild email indexes? With the helppages mail troubleshooting and debugging?
That should have a warning that it deleted the filters and non default mailing lists (I'll add that)
Do you have some backup to get that db back? Did you take a copy of it?
@gmg said in Lost all mailing lists, feeds, filters:
Can you still see the feeds in the settings?
no
I lost feeds // contacts // reading list
Is this due to being on an older version?
regressed to older version & got into a lot of problems. See Here
How did you rebuild email indexes? With the helppages mail troubleshooting and debugging?
From Mail Status
That should have a warning that it deleted the filters and non default mailing lists (I'll add that)
Do you have some backup to get that db back? Did you take a copy of it?
Yes & no. I cannot update (explained in link) but found older version
After uninstalling while retaining user data - and then reinstalling - the accounts are back, but filters and part of mailing lists (Important folder) are gone. Any ideas how to restore filters?
Also Search preferences lost and Panel toggle location was reset to the bottom. What's going on?
Oh, and another peculiarity. When coming back from uninstall, the Gmail accounts prompts to sign in never were able to complete in Vivaldi because after the last confirmation, I would get 'This URL has a typo' error on Chromeapp domain.
Had to do all sign-in in Chrome, strangely.