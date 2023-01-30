New to the fediverse and Mastodon? Get onboard with Ruari.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
In this handy tutorial video, Ruari demystifies the Fediverse and gets you up to speed on Vivaldi Social and Mastodon.
Great video!
It's good that verification was covered, and it's definitely a topic for a separate video, especially the importance of always checking the verification status on an account and being really sceptical about "celebrity" accounts in particular.
It's a difficult/impossible problem to solve for a federated and loosely controlled network and one that there will probably never be a good solution for. People just need to use common sense about this.
I see a lot of instances allowing users to add icons and "verified" checkmarks on their account names, and this is clearly open to abuse.
For instance, if you search for "Elon Musk" you will find a lot of seemingly "verified" accounts with a blue checkmark. These are obviously parody accounts, but it's easy for someone who does not know this to assume this is the real person.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in New to the fediverse and Mastodon? Get onboard with Ruari.:
importance of always checking the verification status on an account
Yes, i could set a verification for my blog URL and my OpenPGP key when i joined months ago. But to finding a information about how to do both was not so easy.
Enjoyed your presentation & learned a lot. BTW, I love Vivaldi & the community. Thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Nice video.
Good and explanative for new users
Be you new or not to Mastoton, try accessing it using https://elk.zone/ in case you already don't know.
Great video, very useful. Thanks!
oskarvirag
virag oskar
oskarvirag
virag oskar
sev7en Ambassador
It is a remarkable job and a good video to easily explain the step up.
Sergey1996
Not a bad excellent browser.