Great video!

It's good that verification was covered, and it's definitely a topic for a separate video, especially the importance of always checking the verification status on an account and being really sceptical about "celebrity" accounts in particular.

It's a difficult/impossible problem to solve for a federated and loosely controlled network and one that there will probably never be a good solution for. People just need to use common sense about this.

I see a lot of instances allowing users to add icons and "verified" checkmarks on their account names, and this is clearly open to abuse.

For instance, if you search for "Elon Musk" you will find a lot of seemingly "verified" accounts with a blue checkmark. These are obviously parody accounts, but it's easy for someone who does not know this to assume this is the real person.