Password manager to Auto fill logins on apps aswell as just the browser
-
davidgreen80
Hi fellow Vivaldians, I use the built in password manager and it works absolutely flawlessly popping up every time I need to log into a site. I think it would be very useful if Vivaldi's password manager could be used to log into the other apps I have installed on my phone in the same way bitwarden, Dashlane etc do.
-
Vivaldi has a browser-only password manager that don't work outside vivaldi, or doesn't even prompt to save password for example when I log-in on any app. The reason is Vivaldi doesn't use android auto-fill, which most popular browsers and pasword managers use, like chrome, edge, firefox, bitwarden. Please add this. Instead of having lots of minor features, vivaldi needs this core android features more.
-
berkkrkc0990
This Feature would be great to have. I currently use Microsoft autofill with Vivaldi on my Android 13 phone. Vivaldi autofill could make my experience less finicky and much faster. It would be less demanding for my phone to get rid of the Microsoft Autofill app too since the hardware is a bit old.
-
AllenCyborg
I second this. Now i have to manually open settings then password manager to even copy my passwords, and copying them is not very safe since the clipboard is visible to other apps.
-
TheQuantumAlpha
I agree! Brave just got it enabled!