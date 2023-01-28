Custom Search Engine
Hello!
I want to make my own search engine the default search engine in Vivaldi Android Tayacı. Why can't I do this?
Can you describe?
Kendi Arama Motoru
Merhaba!
Vivaldi Android Tayacıda kendi arama motorumu varsayılan arama motoru yapmak istiyorum. Bunu neden yapamıyorum?
Tarif eder misiniz?
ModEdit: Title + Translation
Hi,
Use English here.
For the future use the Subforum in case of preference
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/29/türkçe-turkish
Use Vivaldi Desktop,
Add the Engine
Select as Default
It will be syncd to Mobile
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/
@kurter
Brave browser does it on iOS and l their desktops.
Make add your own, I use a trusted search engine a friend made in is server Whoogle.
