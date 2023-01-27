@ Pathduck said in Encryption password not working:

@ LocutusOfBorg Hi, if your encryption password is lost, there is nothing you can do, the data is gone. It's still on Vivaldi's servers, but encrypted and cannot be recovered even by Vivaldi devs. Note that the encryption password is not the same as your Vivaldi account password. They should ideally be different.

As I stated my Vivaldi account password and my encryption password were and are the same. The only thing I did was purge my data, log back into sync, enter my encryption password and all was good vivaldi synced without issue. Then this morning I was asked to go to sync settings and my encryption password wasn't excepted.

The only thing I did after the encryption password wasn't excepted was to click forgot password, click the link in the email sent to me, and reset my password to the one I've been using and it still didn't work.