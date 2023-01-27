-
I'm running Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 stable and I just logged into Arch and launched Vivaldi and was asked to go to sync. I did and I entered my password only to be told it was wrong. I checked it and it was correct so I tried a second time and got the same result. I then proceeded to reset my password but it now isn't being excepted to decrypt my data. Please any suggestions on fixing this? Thanks
@LocutusOfBorg Hi, if your encryption password is lost, there is nothing you can do, the data is gone. It's still on Vivaldi's servers, but encrypted and cannot be recovered even by Vivaldi devs.
Note that the encryption password is not the same as your Vivaldi account password. They should ideally be different.
As I stated my Vivaldi account password and my encryption password were and are the same. The only thing I did was purge my data, log back into sync, enter my encryption password and all was good vivaldi synced without issue. Then this morning I was asked to go to sync settings and my encryption password wasn't excepted.
The only thing I did after the encryption password wasn't excepted was to click forgot password, click the link in the email sent to me, and reset my password to the one I've been using and it still didn't work.
@LocutusOfBorg Well you did say:
"I then proceeded to reset my password"
You cannot reset your encryption password without also doing "Reset Remote Data" which will also delete all your remote data and log you out of Sync.
You can only reset your Vivaldi Account password. So depends which one you reset I guess.
If Vivaldi account password: Encryption password is unchanged
If Encryption password: Vivaldi Account password is unchanged
Again in order:
Open Vivaldi yesterday
Went to sync
Purged the online data
Logged sync out
Logged back into sync
Entered both my user password and encryption password
The pop up for what to sync came up and I pressed sync data
Then this morning my sync password was no longer being accepted
Purged the online data
Entered both my user password and encryption password
But if you purged the online data, then you would have to enter a new encryption password not your old one.
Other than that, since you already purged remote data, just click "forgot password" and enter a new encryption password which will again reset your remote data.
But I really have no idea what's happened to your account here. I suggest you open a support ticket at:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Choose "Vivaldi.net website and services".
I tried Sync with Vivaldi 5.6 Stable + 5.7 Snapshot on Linux Debian 11 + Mint 21, on Android phone and on Windows 11.
All fine, with old passwords and reset of server-sided sync data with a new encryption password.
OK so in a nutshell once I purse the online data I must have a new encryption password. OK I can live with that. I'll play with it later and see if it's solved or not. Thanks
This has happened to me today!
Note: I have 2 separate backup copies of my encryption password. On prior odd occassions I've had ZERO issues using it.
This morning your sync server was down, causing Vivaldi to open to a default new tab with all of my previous session gone.
After waiting most of the morning, updates, restarts, I FINALLY got to re-login to my sync. I am signed into Vivaldi.
But, Vivaldi simply WILL NOT ACCEPT my encryption password!?!?!
I really, really, REALLY seriously hope I'm locked out of my data through having done absolutely NOTHING!?
If you have, then it's bye bye Vivaldi forever.
@alan9990 said in Encryption password not working:
This morning your sync server was down, causing Vivaldi to open to a default new tab with all of my previous session gone.
Not for me on Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47.
I have 2 separate backup copies of my encryption password
I hope you do not mix up the very long encryption key (saved on Sync login tab with Save Backup Encryption Key) and the encryption password you had set when Sync happened, used to decrypt locally the synced profile data.
-
@DoctorG my "encryption PASSWORD"
Turns out that had also stored a backup of the encryption key... "encryption KEY" offsite, so I retrieved it...
"unable to decrypt with provided key".
Judging by the absolute lack of response from anyone from Vivaldi, one assumes either that they know they've f*cked this, or they simply don't care.
Bye Vivaldi, useless pile of trash.