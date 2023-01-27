-
Hi, does anyone know of a way how to disable drag and drop in the address bar?
I pretty often want to remove part of the URL but when I click+drag in the address bar I start dragging the url (which I am not sure if its useful to anyone).
The only way is to click in the address bar, wait couple 100ms so that the next click is not registered as double click and then click+drag to select the part of the url I want to remove. Which is super inconvenient.
Pesala Ambassador
@4RW See Settings, Tabs, Address Field options, and disable:Select Address on Activation
Drag and Drop is useful to add bookmarks to the Panel, to open a duplicate tab by dropping the URL onto the New Tab button, or to create a shortcut on the desktop.
LorenAmelang
@Pesala Most of the time I really want the address in a new tab selected, so I can paste or type over it. Currently I have to remember to wait a "couple 100ms" after the tab appears for the automatic selection to happen...)
But when I do want to edit the existing address, it seems I have to single-click around four times, whether inside or outside the address text, before I can get a selection cursor. Until then I just drag the whole address.
Why is that? Is there a quicker way to get a cursor?
Pesala Ambassador
@LorenAmelang said in Disable drag & drop in Address bar:
Why is that? Is there a quicker way to get a cursor?
It seems to me that you're just impatient. Slow and steady wins the race. Most pages will load in less than a second. One click to select the entire URL and one click before you can start dragging is all that it takes. If you disable Select Address on Activation, then one click is all it takes to be able to start dragging, but it takes a triple click to select the whole address.
That setting changes nothing on my system. I can have it disabled or enabled, and trying to mark a portion of the URL is still trying to drag the text. v5.6.2867.58.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ctph It's just a bug in 5.6.
Fixed in 5.7 Snapshot:
Try downloading the Snapshot and install as Standalone for testing if it works as expected:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/fixes-and-improvements-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2914-3/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
LorenAmelang
That seems true again in:
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.2486)
Whatever I had before would sit there with the full address selected, despite slow, long spaced single clicks whether inside or outside the selected address. I was never sure if it was like the fifth slow click that worked, or just the 15 seconds or so of trying, but eventually I could get the address unselected - and then edit or copy the part I wanted.
Vivaldi changes constantly - often for the better...
@Pathduck Thanks, good to know it's coming to the stable release in the future.
Awesome, thank you!
I can confirm this is fixed in the latest 5.7.2920
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question on
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved on
@4RW I can confirm this is broken again in v7.3.xx
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorM
Hi, we are at 7.4 already.
Did you disabled Select?