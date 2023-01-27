Hi, does anyone know of a way how to disable drag and drop in the address bar?

I pretty often want to remove part of the URL but when I click+drag in the address bar I start dragging the url (which I am not sure if its useful to anyone).

The only way is to click in the address bar, wait couple 100ms so that the next click is not registered as double click and then click+drag to select the part of the url I want to remove. Which is super inconvenient.