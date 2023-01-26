Solved How to remove Open xdg-open?
-
Could some on advise how to remove thish anoying pop up every time I start Vivadi.
-
@Cencar Based off of this thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/626466
Try changing the settings under
Settings→
Tabs→
New Tab Pageand
Settings→
General→
Startup with. Then restart and set them back to your preferred values.
-
Thanks @nomadic I been trying to fix this for days. Tabs setting was "New Tab Page" moved to "Homepage" and restart. Pop-up gone.
-
Will mark as resolved.
-
-
-
I solved it like this: go in "Settings" and at the bottom of the tabs page, restore the default values... restart the Vivaldi.