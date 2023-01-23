5.6.2867.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 10 Version 1909 (Build 18363.997)

If I edit anything in the bookmark sidebar (add bookmark, rename directory), the changes are not seen until I close / reopen it.

Restarting the browser helps for an hour or two then the bug returns.

I've tried to downgrade to version 5.3, there is no this bug there, but that version is too slow to use, takes 5 minutes to load any heavy website like Evernote web app.

Tried the same version on Linux / Mac, no such error, looks related to the OS+version post 5.3

I've submitted the bug report at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ several times but never get any answer.