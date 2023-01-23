Bookmark sidebar does not work
fires3as0n
5.6.2867.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 1909 (Build 18363.997)
If I edit anything in the bookmark sidebar (add bookmark, rename directory), the changes are not seen until I close / reopen it.
Restarting the browser helps for an hour or two then the bug returns.
I've tried to downgrade to version 5.3, there is no this bug there, but that version is too slow to use, takes 5 minutes to load any heavy website like Evernote web app.
Tried the same version on Linux / Mac, no such error, looks related to the OS+version post 5.3
I've submitted the bug report at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ several times but never get any answer.
mib2berlin Soprano
@fires3as0n
Hi, this happen sometimes and there is an open confirmed bug report already and a thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82643/bookmark-bar-drag-drop-issues/41?page=3
I need two days to reproduce it on 100+ tabs on two windows for several hours, therefor reports was closed as "Can not reproduce".
You should get a confirmation mail at least if you report a bug to the bug tracker, also a mail if a bug is closed.
Downgrading Vivaldi is not recommended, you possible break your profile. Vivaldi 5.3 was Chromium 98 or something, 5.6 is Chromium 108, this can not work.
If you want to test an older version of Vivaldi use the standalone install:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
ChuckBaggett Supporters
@fires3as0n It's March 10 2025 now, and I see the same problem.
Did your problem ever stop?
Do you use lots of tabs and or lots of bookmarks?