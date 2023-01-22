@dalinar

FOUND IT!! -- YES!! You can GET a link / tab to the other profile. Since you can do so, albeit with convoluted difficulty, I'm quite sure there are other ways to accomplish most everything we'd want.

HOW -- ??

Crude, but find a page that contains the LINK to the page you are trying to SEND to the other profile.

-- RIGHT CLICK on that link:

-- Find the "OPEN LINK in ANOTHER PROFILE: > " in the list

-- Once you click on your choice of profile, it will OPEN that link now, IN the other profile now, in addition to your currently used profile.

-- For me, it opened the chosen profile, with a NEW WINDOW, with no other windows or tabs open in that profile. But, since I haven't used it lately, I don't know how it works with a very active profile, w/2,000 tabs for instance.

Here's what is required:

-- BOTH profiles would have to be installed on the device you are using, when sending,

-- Today at least, you an only natively open a tab in that other profile, DURING your other profile session. This might cause massive problems if both profiles opened +2,000 tabs at the same time!

Improvements:

Since the command of "...in Another Profile: > " exists today, there may already be other things you can do to communicate with a remote profile.

--- For instance, if I can simply send the BOOKMARK to the other profile, then I should be able to NOT open that profile at this time.

--- I know you can ADD commands to windows, and that list is extensive. Here are some suggestions, even if they don't exist today:

-- OPEN TAB in other profile (Open now, or only open the nest time I open that profile.)

-- MOVE TAB in other profile (Open now, or open next time I use that profile.)

-- ADD this TAB's Bookmark to the other profile. (And, either open this tab now as well, or not.) (ADDING to a specific folder would be even better).

I really thought I've seen SOME way of "sending some data, FROM one profile, TO another profile, and there was. I came here looking how I could send a TAB, a BOOKMARK and so far, can't. However, just "OPEN THIS LINK in ANOTHER PROFILE works somewhat for now.

Ideally, we will start thinking about WHEN, HOW, and WHY we take actions between profiles. Working with either myself in a work / home situation is only one requirement. I also need to be able to add that to someone else's profile that I work closely with and manage their profiles.

A "BEST PRACTICES" section of this forum would help us all. From that, will come guidance to shape how VV evolves into working the way we want. Adding any feature presumes that someone can imagine how, why, and when the user would want to use it. Features alone are only providing the capability to START learning how to use them.

Then it gets very messy, since sharing any data between different classes gets very complex. We have devices, users, profiles. We often need to initiate or prevent sharing links / bookmarks, sessions between these. We use profiles existing on one device as a presumed share. But there is no similar grouping in the cloud for these profiles.