Sync Button | Trigger GetUpdates
Hi,
Is there any way to add a Button / Bookmark pointing to
vivaldi://sync-internals| Trigger GetUpdates to Sync faster?
@Zalex108 Yes, you should be able to do it by creating a command chain, opening that page and running a bookmarklet clicking the button ☛
document.getElementById("trigger-refresh").click(). But this is not a modification, just a chain tied to a custom button, can all be done natively.
I'll check it out that.
@luetage said in Trigger GetUpdates Button:
document.getElementById("trigger-refresh").click()
Hi,
I've been trying to run the code in a "Bookmarklet".
Assumed that is the action but needs the JS part.
Tried with the ones already have and looking around inet but couldn't make it to work.
For the moment I'm not trying the Chain, just checking the Bookmarklet functionality to start.
What else would need to run?
Some options I've been trying
javascript:(function()document.getElementById("trigger-refresh").click()); ---- javascript:(function(){document.getElementById("trigger-refresh").click()})();
None works
@Zalex108 Works from the console. It’s likely bookmarklets cannot be triggered on secure Vivaldi pages. Since this page isn’t truly internal, there’s nothing to be done. A mod can’t reach it.
I'll check that too.
Just to aknow.
@Zalex108 Hmm, I thought about it some more. Try it as a page action, this could work. Page actions are available from command chains, so you could do:
- open the page
- run the page action
- close the page
Then place a custom button for it in the UI, make a nice icon and you’re golden. Please share!
Yeah, it works. Create a file with following content:
// Sync // version 2023.1.0 // Custom page action for use in a command chain. Triggers the update button on // the internal sync page. (function () { document.getElementById("trigger-refresh").click(); })();
Copy the file into the Vivaldi application’s
user_filesfolder, name it e.g.
Sync.js
Then create a command chain
- Open Link in New Tab
parameter:
vivaldi://sync-internals
- Sync
- Delay
parameter:
150
- Sync
- Close Tab
edit: We have to enable the page action, then disable it, so it works the next time we trigger the chain.
- Open Link in New Tab
Been looking all this time for that
Thinking about related to Snap since couldn't find it even on the Recipes post.
I'm going to try
@luetage
Thank you, nice feature!
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 With button ☛
Still trying to find the "Page Actions", KeyBoard Shortcut or something to add the Sync option
@Zalex108
I have this chain setting and add Ctrl+Alt+S for it:
Cheers, mib
Actually it's the first time I'm playing with Chains, so I would be missing something.
Sync is not being pulled as an existing element.
I'll check back later.
@Zalex108 Sync is the page action. This is only available if you modify the application and move your file there. Afterwards you need to restart Vivaldi.
Did it twice,
In Snap 5.5 and Stable 5.6
Sync.js file
At app folder
Run sync-internals
Run the Action (works)
Restart
But then on the Chain does not works nor kept being reset to default, since not found?
Will try later
Did some new tests,
The Sync Page Action appears one QC and Runs fine but still doesn't appear in Chain Commands to add it
Tested also on Clean Profile with the same result.
It appear as command Shortcut too and assigned some keys all the same.
The test were without Flags nor CSSs in default and on Clean using Snap 5.5 where the Page Actions as CC seems already added and from Stable 5.6 same results.
--
Not sure whether would work but, would some of those who has the command working export the key from Preferences?
I've seen it there despite seems partly added.
--
Would this work?
@Zalex108
I add the sync.js to:
Don´t care about the slashes, this is the path viewed from Linux on a Windows partition.
Restart Vivaldi and Sync appears in the Chain settings, create the chain.
Cheers, mib