Can't save my encryption key. Provide storage permission
Hi there.
As the title says, I can't save my encryption key.
It says that I need to provide vivaldi with storage permission. But where to du that?
When going to settings > Apps > vivaldi > permissions, there are no "storage permission to enable.
Thanks
The reason I am trying to save my key, is because sync fails all the time.
It seem to happen after the app has been fully closed. To fix it I have to logout and login again... Then also manually write my encryption key after login. Then it syncs.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Should work for Internal Storage.
Where are You trying to save it?
Check this too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/635898
Also,
Hi. It's android 13 and newest vivaldi version.
I have not chosen where to save it. I just see a button that says "save", and I get the message seen on the bottom of the picture I provided.
You can on the same picture see the error message I get that is suppose to explain why synchronization is not active.
Network error it says.
Then try the linked steps if interested.
Or you can use Desktop version and download it from there.
About the Sync Problem,
Better manage it in another Thread since are separate things.
Would you mind do it?
Thx
Also add
- Device Model | Brand
- Rom Versión
- V Version #
I will look into it. Thanks for your help.
I appreciate it.
@Echo29 The permission should be called
Files and Media(at least it is on my Android 11 phone).
Do you see that in the permission settings?
mib2berlin
@Echo29
Hi, there was a bug asking for storage permission but for capturing pages on Android 13, internal fixed VAB-6989.
Can you check if page capture does not work for you, too?
Cheers, mib
Files and media doesn't appear. I even tried to capture a page (another feature that needs storage permission) it send me directly to where the setting should be. Now I am sure I am on the correct page in android settings.
I then enabled everything, so that under the "not allowed" section, it says "no permissions denied"
Have you made any change to Force Apps to write in External Storage?
Either from Developer Options or Rooting?
@mib2berlin I am unfortunately not sure what you are asking.
In case you need some system information, I hope this will do.
@Zalex108 don't know how to find Rom and V version. Whatever V version is.
I have One UI version 5.0 if that helps.
-
@Zalex108 and developer options are available in settings, but it's turned off
ROM || In case custom but here seems the default one
VVersion ||
Vivaldi | Menu | Settings | About
Missed the Brand and Model
-
wombatpandaa
Not to necro an old thread but I'm also having this issue. I really don't want to use ADB to do this. I'm using a Google Pixel 4a 5G. Not sure what ROM version or V Version # are supposed to mean.
-
Hi,
I don't know about any alternative, there's an app (which I don't recall the name but something like Japanese word), not sure whether would work but the setting applied is lost once the device is restarted.
Was mentioning on some other Topic regarding Android Rights Access.
