Hide all pop-ups but put an icon in address bar to indicate that page has pop-ups
jamesthebud
Unwanted pop-ups that all you to subscribe, etc seem to be becoming more common and very annoying. Why not have the option to hide all pop-ups, but indicate, such as by an icon in the address bar, that the page has pop-ups, so that if you want/need to see the pop-ups, for example when purchasing something, you just click on the icon and that toggles the pop-ups to show or be hidden? This is a feature that I would dearly love to have.
@jamesthebud that is a great feature that I have seen on other browsers: added next to the URL a per-site choose to change pop-ups settings. Would be great if Vivaldi Android have it