CSS or internal command to jump to first unread mail?
i want a quick button or similar that opens the mail list view, but selecting directly the first unread mail.. somehow possible?
bump.
so when i click on the mail "received" tab, it should jump to the first unread mail..
mib2berlin Soprano
@schreck
Hi, just use Unread not Received.
There is also a new feature:
In this case it jump to the latest mail from today.
sry, where/how to choose these options exactly?
mib2berlin Soprano
@schreck
I am not sure if this is already in the stable build, I don't have many mails there.
If you have many mails in Received or Unread and select one mail anywhere in the list the popup should appear.
the "jump to latest" only appears as an option when you sort via subject, so useless since ive sorted obviously everything via date..
and unread is not an option, since i have a "received" tab open all the time..
Pesala Ambassador
@schreck said in CSS or internal command to jump to first unread mail?:
unread is not an option, since i have a "received" tab open all the time.
Click on the Read button at the top of the Received list to hide all read messages.
mib2berlin Soprano
well im constantly also revisiting read mails so hiding is not an option.
again, i just want, when i click on my received tab to automatically choose the newest arrived mail
@schreck said in CSS or internal command to jump to first unread mail?:
i just want, when i click on my received tab to automatically choose the newest arrived mail
That's a totally valid wish. Your initial post's question was what can be done with the current settings and tools or even CSS. The options given are not enough for you, so now we enter the normal feature request territory.
The "jump to latest" should appear each time you go to received though.
mossman Ambassador
@schreck said in CSS or internal command to jump to first unread mail?:
the "jump to latest" only appears as an option when you sort via subject, so useless since ive sorted obviously everything via date..
and unread is not an option, since i have a "received" tab open all the time..
I always have it sorted on date and the jump-to-latest pops up here... for ALL the mail views (I first noticed it in my newsfeeds!).
when i click on the date sort header, nothing pops up here, only on subject.. when i choose it there and go back on date sorted, it doesnt jump any more.. (7.0.3495)
mossman Ambassador
@schreck just checking - when you're looking at the list sorted on date, are you already at the latest posts when you do that? The pop up only appears if the "latest" post is not visible, and I notice that when sorted on subject, "latest" actually means the subject starting with the highest alphanumeric character (in my case "Your vehicle reminder")...
Edit: same for sender - "latest" means alphanumeric from first letter, size goes to largest.
Does the pop-up appear when you scroll the list away from the latest posts?
the pop up shows up, when the newest are not in focus you are right, but thats pretty useless, because i want the newest one to be shown every time im coming back from other tabs to the mail tab, but thats not happening..
@schreck ok then we have (for the second time) established that what you would like to have is not possible with options or css, but we know that the jump to latest thing does appear.
Please write a feature request "option to always have newest mail in focus" with the text "the most recent mail to be shown every time im coming back from other tabs to the mail tab, without need to click 'jump to latest'. '"
The dashboard widget "recent emails" works exactly like that by the way, but is limited to just specific accounts or all messages.
the dashboard widget?
