I recently switched to startpage as my default search engine. The only thing bothering me is that the tabs just display Startpage Search Result (instead of the search term like for instance DuckDuckGo). Is there any way to make Startpage do that do?
I believe it works that way to protect your privacy (someone peeking on your screen won't see your search queries in background tabs). I couldn't find a way to enable it in Startpage settings, so perhaps this is not an option. But it should be possible to work around this with a custom script.
I don't get that result:
I'm on MX Linux with the KDE desktop.
I have the Tab Modifier extension, with which you can rename the tab to your liking, but I disabled it before creating that tab.
@paul1149 Ah, so you actually found the solution - if you change the HTTP request method in settings from the default POST to GET, the search term appears in the page's title. That should be the easiest solution for the OP.
@pafflick Haha.. Actually, YOU found the solution. I'm just the dumb intel asset.
@paul1149 But if you didn't post that screenshot, I'd probably still scratch my head.
Actually SP started doing that here too, beginning yesterday. They must have rolled out a change. I've compensated by writing a Regex rule in the Tab Modifier extension.
@pafflick Just to clarify for everyone (as it took me a while to find that) its done with the GEAR icon at the top of the StartPage Search page (right side in screenshot), not in the Vivaldi settings page. Then at bottom of page change method from POST to GET and click the "save your settings" button at the top of the settings page.