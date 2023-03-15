When I move tabs in accordion tab mode with some stacks collapsed, Vivaldi tries to hide expanding buttons on stacks and this causes all tabs to shift and stretch, resulting in changing tabs' positions and hardening moving tabs because I need to rescan tabs and find target location again (check moving a tab w/o stacking: no tabs are shifted before or after dragging tab except affected tabs, they remain their position).

Please fix this behaviour. There is no any need in hiding expanding buttons while moving tabs, this action doesn't help in moving, it only makes moving harder. You can disable these buttons during moving instead, but if they don't react on moving at all there is no need to disable them, just leave them as is.