Fix tabs displacement when moving a tab in accordion tab mode
-
When I move tabs in accordion tab mode with some stacks collapsed, Vivaldi tries to hide expanding buttons on stacks and this causes all tabs to shift and stretch, resulting in changing tabs' positions and hardening moving tabs because I need to rescan tabs and find target location again (check moving a tab w/o stacking: no tabs are shifted before or after dragging tab except affected tabs, they remain their position).
Please fix this behaviour. There is no any need in hiding expanding buttons while moving tabs, this action doesn't help in moving, it only makes moving harder. You can disable these buttons during moving instead, but if they don't react on moving at all there is no need to disable them, just leave them as is.
-
@MVV_ Have you reported this as a bug? I can confirm the behaviour, and also see no purpose of removing the expand button.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
-
It looks more like an intended behaviour, not an error. I havet't reported it.
-
@MVV_ If it was intended, that implies that it has a purpose, which I cannot think of.
-
Me too. But hiding expand buttons during moving tab is a thing that should be specially coded, there are no other cases when these buttons are being hidden.
I've reported it as VB-94576.
-
How can one know about progress on a bug? This behaviour is very annoying but everything I have is useless bug report number...
It is very hard to move a tab when there are a lot of opened tabs and tabs are narrow, so this stupid little shift causes a tab to be dropped into a wrong place. Especially when tab panel is laggy because of all the tabs.
-
@MVV_ Ask in the Bug Status Thread.
-
It's a shame that such weird bug reporting system ever exists. Six months elapsed, no one ever tried to reproduce this absolutely visible issue and the only way to know it is to ask in the special thread to get this stunning answer...
@mib2berlin said in What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?:
@MVV_
Hi, VB-94576, unconfirmed.
Cheers, mib
Such system kills any wish to leave any feedback because no one needs this feedback.
-
mib2berlin
@MVV_
Hi, I was trying to reproduce it but I don´t understand what happen and/or what should happen.
I don´t use tab stacks or many tabs at all.
Maybe another user or tester can look into as @Pathduck or @DoctorG.
These "Cosmetic" issues are not high priority, to be honest, there are thousands of reports to test and fix.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin,
Sometimes I need many tabs to be able to quickly switch between many pages, and tab stacks help to reduce visible number of tabs and make visible tabs wider and easier to access. Unfortunately this cosmetic issue makes moving tabs very hard when stacks are used because every time when you want to move a tab, you locate tab position, new tab position and start moving, but then Vivaldi changes tab panel by hiding ">" buttons on every tab stack and this causes all tabs to be shifted, so you have to locate new tab position again, you can't just drop the tab to previously located position because it may now fall between another tabs.
Happily I've just got a e-mail notification regarding the issue that the team have reproduced it.
-
mib2berlin
-
@mib2berlin said in Fix tabs displacement when moving a tab in accordion tab mode:
Hi, I was trying to reproduce it but I don´t understand what happen and/or what should happen.
Move a single tab past one or more accordion tab stacks. The small arrow button that is used to expand a tab stack disappears while moving the tab.
-
Thank you for the screenshot, @Pesala!
However it is even better noticeable when you move a tab behind some stacks. Here I've only started moving a tab and it already jumped to another position because expanding arrows disappeared and all tabs were stretched to fill new free space:
-
It is very annoying on a fast machine but it is even more annoying on a slow machine (e.g. a virtual machine in a cluster) because every tab movement starts with a delay that Vivaldi needs for doing stupid work (hiding stack expanding buttons and resizing/moving all tabs) and I have to wait until tabs are moved to drop the tab, but Vivaldi often counts this waiting as an intent to stack the tab with a tab under it so I get unwanted stacking...