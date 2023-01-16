Spontaneous browser crash after downloading files
Caught a bug. After the file is downloaded on this site (https://www.downloadtwittervideo.com/ru/), the entire browser is instantly closed, all windows. What could be the problem? I seem to have encountered this while downloading other files, not from this site. Thank you.
mib2berlin
@petrushevskiy
Hi, no issues here:
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version and check if Vivaldi crash in a private window.
If no an extension can cause this or a broken profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin no, it happens not in private window.
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.58 (Stable channel) (64 bit)
Version 9df76632e9f4155daed8a9a5a4c7ed94f52d3f42
ОС Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.2486)
By your two Topics it seems your Profile has something causing issues.
Despite now already did,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Try on a New 's Profile:
- "User Profiles" |
Rename it as Test, use it as a Clean Profile to test as a fresh install.
Since the result,
- Works >> Follow the steps below
- Fails >> Send a Bug Report and add the given VB# to the topic.
Thanks
Search the reason in the Profile:
- Active Flags / Experiments or Switches
vivaldi://flags(If manually modified)
- Ad Blocker · Tip
- Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Clean Cache
- Extensions · Tip
- Custom Menus
Also,
Some useful links:
mib2berlin
@petrushevskiy
Hm, you can try to disable all extensions, close all tabs (if possible) and restart Vivaldi.
Mostly extensions cant crash Vivaldi, only tabs but who knows.
You can create a new profile, use sync to get bookmarks, passwords. Don´t sync extensions.
If you don´t use sync you can test without user data or export/import bookmarks, for example.
If you start the new profile simply close all tabs and leave all default.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 tnx, will try
Hi @petrushevskiy! did you solve it?
-
I found extension, which was a reason, and removed it.
Pesala Ambassador
@petrushevskiy Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
Please also say which extension so your bad experience will be eventually helpful for others having the same issue.
@iAN-CooG Return YouTube Dislike, if i'm not mistaken