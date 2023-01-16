Drawing on the touch screen is not possible
-
bestperson
Hello, the only browser in which to draw, on the touch screen of a laptop, is impossible with a finger and an inactive pen. Scrolling, zooming, and the like are all fine, but drawing in Vivaldi is impossible, on any other chrome browser, without problems, and has been for several years. Where can I turn it on and what can I do? Thank you
Linux Manjaro KDE X11
Рисование на сенсорном экране не возможно.
Здравствуйте, единственный браузер в котором рисовать, на сенсорном экране ноутбука, пальцем и не активным пером невозможно. Пролистывать, менять масштаб и тому подобное все отлично, но рисование в Vivaldi невозможно, на любом другом браузере хром, без проблем, и причем уже не сколько лет. Где можно что включить, и что можно сделать? Спасибо
Линукс Манжаро кде X11
//MODEDIT: original text hidden
-
-
Can you try that using a clean profile or a guest window? Unfortunately, I can only try this on Windows, but I have tested https://canvas.apps.chrome/ on two tablets (with Windows 10 and 11), and it worked without issues in Vivaldi 5.6.2867.58 using touch (and the accessory pen on the Win11 tablet).
-
AngelKa2012
@pafflick thanks, it helped, but not quite. The first time I see this, however, I completely deleted it, cleared the cache, and the config. Without a profile, everything draws, I completely reset my profile (in which there were all the settings, etc.), I go under it and I don’t draw)). I immediately take another profile, I go to draw! What can be done here, depends on the profile, and blocks drawing?)
-
bestperson
@pafflick In general, this is a bug, the profile is empty, without an account, does not draw, cleared the cache, closed it, opened it did not help. I open a new private profile, draws. I go to one profile (empty), does not draw, in another empty, draws). I can throw off the system configuration, but other chrome browsers draw perfectly Doesn't draw in Wayland either
-
@AngelKa2012 If it doesn't work in your default profile, first check what are the differences between it and a clean profile (like extensions, browsing history, cache, etc.), and try eliminating those things first. If you can't pinpoint anything specific, then try rebuilding your profile from scratch (take a look here for detailed instructions).
-
@bestperson The use of an account should not make a difference. If it doesn't work in just one profile, perhaps there's some issue with it. You can also follow the instructions from my post above.
-
@pafflick My native language is Russian, I'm with a translator, maybe you didn't understand. I already wrote above that I completely threw off both profiles (without add-ons, without settings), there is such a function to remove everything from the server. I tested it this way and that, and did not get stable results, once it draws, it does not draw 5 times. I offer the Vivaldi team information, perhaps it will help in solving such a problem. If you don't need it, I basically installed Brave again, and it draws everything. Thank you
-
@bestperson said in Drawing on the touch screen is not possible:
there is such a function to remove everything from the server
I didn't say anything about deleting something from a server. I think you could've gotten it confused with profile synchronization, which is a different thing and is unrelated to this issue. I'm talking about user profiles - here's a link to a help article in Russian: https://help.vivaldi.com/ru/desktop-ru/tools-ru/user-profiles/
Try following this guide, maybe it can help: https://help.vivaldi.com/ru/featured-articles-ru/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Okay, that's what I did), but it didn't help. Okay, the issue is resolved, by switching to a chrome-like browser in which everything draws: man_biking_medium_skin_tone: . Thank you
-
I too have a similar problem. I have found Vivaldi to work well with touch response in Windows and I believe I tested and found it to work with the Cinnamon Desktop environment, but I have since migrated to KDE and I now find Vivaldi to have poor touch response. Most websites themselves work fine with touch, but the Vivaldi user interface only really works with the laptop's pen, and even then it's not complete. Certain buttons do work with a finger, but most things do not respond. In addition, the on screen keyboard for KDE (I'm using maliit) does not respond to a text box being selected. I do not know if this is a KDE thing or a Vivaldi thing, but I thought I'd throw this out there. This is consistent behavior with KDE on both Manjaro and Debian, Stable and Testing.