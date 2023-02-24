Collapsing vertical tabs that expand on-hover (with and without floating tabs)
Simple change that allows vertically stacked tabs to contract by default, showing only icons. Expands on hover, contracts when you stop hovering. Moving tabs while expanded works fine.
Make sure you lock the second tab row!
(Last Updated Feb 23, 2023)
CSS is simple:
#main .inner > div:has(#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right)):not(:hover), #tabs-tabbar-container:not(:hover):is(.left, .right) { width: 60px !important; transition: width 0.25s !important; }
If you aren't using stacked tabs, change
width: 60pxto
width: 30px;
If you want improved performance or don't want the minimal animation of the tabs sliding closed, delete the line
transition: width 0.25s !important;
Additionally, (mostly) floating option - recommended for performance improvement: if you want the expanded tabs to not take up space from the website's page (this feels smoother and helps performance, but while your tabs are expanded they cut off part of the browser page you're viewing), then use this CSS in addition to the above:
#main .inner > div:has(#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right)) { position: absolute; z-index: 2; opacity: 1; background-color: var(--colorBg); height: 100% !important; } #main .inner > div:has(#tabs-tabbar-container) #tabs-subcontainer:is(.left, .right) .toolbar .button-toolbar { position: static; } #main .inner > div:has(#tabs-tabbar-container):hover #tabs-subcontainer:is(.left, .right) .toolbar .button-toolbar { position: relative; } #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) > div.overflow .tab-strip { overflow-y: hidden; } #main:has(#tabs-tabbar-container.left) #panels-container { margin-left: 60px; }
Change
60pxto
30pxif you're not using tab stacks.
Note the example picture also showcases some additional styling changes I have shared at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82894/cleaner-vertical-stacked-tabs
Hi, have you tested the tabbar on the right side with the floating code? AFAIK there is a bug with how Vivaldi handling
position: absolutefor right positioned tabbar, it might cause the webpage to anchor at the wrong x-position randomly. (v team have confirmed they won't fix this bug...)
The way I workaround it is using
position: fixed; height: -webkit-fill-available !important;to emulate floating effect.
You should limit the code to just left & right tabbar with
#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right)or
.tabs-left
.tabs-rightin the beginning of related lines. Else it will break tabbar on top/bottom position.
Also, you might wanna add
#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) > div.overflow .tab-strip {overflow-y: hidden;}to hide the scrollbar when tabbar is minimized with too many tabs.
Then, you can play with
will-change: width;on
#tabs-tabbar-containerto improve the redraw performance when there are many tabs. AFAIK
widthmethod of changing the tabbar width is very resources taxing, & it might cause extreme lag when there are too many tabs.
Another idea is you can do this to support dynamic minimized tabbar's width based on the appearance of
#tabs-subcontainer:
#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right):not(:has(#tabs-subcontainer)):not(:hover) {width: 30px !important;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right):has(#tabs-subcontainer):not(:hover) {width: 60px !important;}
I hope these tips can help you further improve your beautiful mod!
Thanks for looking out @dude99, appreciate the tips! Will update with those CSS improvements for the scrollbar and left/right tabs soon. Right now it assumes you use left vertical tabs. It could be more flexible.
On bugs:
No noticeable browser bugs when using right-aligned tabs with this mod. If you notice something specific let me know. I did try position fixed but had issues with the z position defaulting to 0, overlapping the address bar / etc. Unable to repro it now though, may switch back to fixed if I notice any issues with absolute.
This mod does solve for a couple position absolute related issues though: 1) they overlap the entire website - which is undesirable here - unless you set a margin on #panels-container, and 2) the new tab button straying onto the website when collapsed, which we're able to handle by setting its position to relative when hovering.
On performance:
This is a neat area to dig into. CPU spikes with this mod when the user expands the tabs (with >50 tabs in a stack) are around the same % and duration as CPU spikes when you switch from one tab stack into another without any CSS mods, which is a good sign. (Though less intense CPU spikes with the vanilla tab stacks would be amazing.)
will-change: widthis really interesting. Official docs make it sound like it's best enabled 1) only very briefly, then removed - usually managed in javascript, and 2) only used as a last resort if performance issues exist and aren't resolvable without it. We should be alright without it here, though let me know if there's a scenario not being accounted for.
If the user experiences performance issues related to tab widths, removing the transition CSS would help get this mod close to vanilla CSS from the perspective of how often tab widths are changing.
The real performance hit is if the user isn't using the floating option CSS. The website width changing whenever the user expands and contracts the tab leads to noticeable delays as the website's width changes, even with a good CPU. The floating option takes care of that - the website's width never changes when the user views the tabs thanks to the tabs expanding over the site (position absolute) instead of by taking width away from the site.
@sakaiyo U can also reduced the animation redraw by utilize
steps(n), it will force Vivaldi to only redraw n amount of time throughout an animation for specific element, & thus less taxing on CPU.
I "think" we might need to apply this trick on both
#tabs-tabbar-container&
#webview-containerto be able to force both of 'em to reduce redraw. I cant be sure of this now because my memory is kinda fuzzy since I got covid a few months ago... LOL
Oh, here is another snippet of code I used for vertical tabbar, it can improve redraw performance a tiny bit by cancel the
display: blockeffect during transition from small tab to full width. You probably don't need the entire code, so just pick whatever you think is suitable for your mod:
/* fix small tab hover effect for title, stack counter */ #tabs-container .tab.tab-small.tab-mini .tab-header {justify-content: unset; padding-left: 5px;} #tabs-container .tab.tab-small.tab-mini .tab-header .title {display: flex;} #browser:not(.alt-tabs).substrip-tabs-on #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right) .tab-position .tab:hover.tab:not(.button-off, .force-hover, .tab-small) .stack-counter, .substrip-tabs-on #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right) .tab-position .tab:not(.tab-mini) .stack-counter {display: block; margin-left: -6px;}
@sakaiyo
I think the first line of
#main .inner > div:has(> #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left, .right)):not(:hover),should be
#main .inner > div:has(#tabs-tabbar-container.left):not(:hover),. Because the
divis only a placeholder for left position tabbar, but it suppose to have 0 width for right position tabbar.
-
i have tried using this mod however it seems to be broken. it doesn't work with the tabs set to the right. And the workspace panel seems to extend way past the rest when not hovered. also the pages seems to be under the tabs and panel now which means i can't click on anything that is beneath...