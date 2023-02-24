Thanks for looking out @dude99, appreciate the tips! Will update with those CSS improvements for the scrollbar and left/right tabs soon. Right now it assumes you use left vertical tabs. It could be more flexible.

On bugs:

No noticeable browser bugs when using right-aligned tabs with this mod. If you notice something specific let me know. I did try position fixed but had issues with the z position defaulting to 0, overlapping the address bar / etc. Unable to repro it now though, may switch back to fixed if I notice any issues with absolute.

This mod does solve for a couple position absolute related issues though: 1) they overlap the entire website - which is undesirable here - unless you set a margin on #panels-container, and 2) the new tab button straying onto the website when collapsed, which we're able to handle by setting its position to relative when hovering.

On performance:

This is a neat area to dig into. CPU spikes with this mod when the user expands the tabs (with >50 tabs in a stack) are around the same % and duration as CPU spikes when you switch from one tab stack into another without any CSS mods, which is a good sign. (Though less intense CPU spikes with the vanilla tab stacks would be amazing.)

will-change: width is really interesting. Official docs make it sound like it's best enabled 1) only very briefly, then removed - usually managed in javascript, and 2) only used as a last resort if performance issues exist and aren't resolvable without it. We should be alright without it here, though let me know if there's a scenario not being accounted for.

If the user experiences performance issues related to tab widths, removing the transition CSS would help get this mod close to vanilla CSS from the perspective of how often tab widths are changing.

The real performance hit is if the user isn't using the floating option CSS. The website width changing whenever the user expands and contracts the tab leads to noticeable delays as the website's width changes, even with a good CPU. The floating option takes care of that - the website's width never changes when the user views the tabs thanks to the tabs expanding over the site (position absolute) instead of by taking width away from the site.