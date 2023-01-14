Remove spacing between tiled tabs
Want to remove the small amount of space between tabs when tiling them? Add this to your custom CSS file:
#webpage-stack .mosaic-root .mosaic-tile { margin: 0; } #webpage-stack .mosaic-root .mosaic-split { height: 0; width: 0; margin: 0; }
Thanks for this, wanted to do this ever since they doubled the tile border width. It should be noted that if used as posted, you no longer will be able to change the tile sizing since there is no border at all.
Very nice but with this modification I can't move tile tabs, is there a setting?
This css mod no longer seems to work in 6.4.3160.34