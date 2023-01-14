@S_Paternotte said in Markup/markdown:

Is there a way to markup the text appearance of your post/toot? bold/em

italic

underline

colour

url/link

etc

It's been over a year and much has transpired in the Fediverse. Vivaldi.Social now supports posts of 1337 characters each (Not counting URLs and @mentions which comprise a total character count of 19 characters each (IIRC) - no matter how long, for example, the URL or webfinger address that is posted actually is.

Markdown, most aspects of it anyway, although not fully supported, are no longer relegated to simply graceful degradation, and are actually rendered in the stream, and carried over in boosts from posts on other instances where Markdown is fully supported.

That having been said, certain features of Markdown still gracefully degrade as best as can be expected; things like H1, H2, Etc., and some of the more esoteric features of most markdown flavors.

At this time, almost all of the most prominent and popular Fediverse platforms already support native Markdown when authoring posts, including:

Pleroma - and the complete Pleroma family of forks such as Rebased and Akkoma.

Misskey - and the complete Misskey family of forks which include Foundkey, Iceshrimp, Firefish, Catodon, Sharkey, and more.

Mitra

Friendica

Socialhome

Hubzilla

Most forks of mastodon, including Glitch-Soc, and Hometown, among most others.

Streams

Considering this, is local authoring that includes native Markdown on the roadmap yet for the Vivaldi Social instance, or are we still limited to having to author elsewhere and then boost into our Vivaldi Social accounts to achieve this?

If it's not currently on the roadmap, what, if any, plans are there to make this a goal or place this exceedingly common feature set on the roadmap?

Thanks!

