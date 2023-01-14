Markup/markdown
Is there a way to markup the text appearance of your post/toot?
- bold/em
- italic
- underline
- colour
- url/link
- etc
jane.n Vivaldi Team
No, not at this stage.
What I've read about reasons for not supporting markdown or other text formatting options on Mastodon (unfortunately I don't have the sources anymore) is that text formatting is good for long (blog) posts not for short social media posts. Also, that having the feed page full of avatars, links, illustrations and then text snippets using various formats would make it harder to go through the content.
But there seems to be some demand for adding markdown support, so it might happen, at least to some extent.
It's been over a year and much has transpired in the Fediverse.
Vivaldi.Socialnow supports posts of 1337 characters each (Not counting URLs and
@mentionswhich comprise a total character count of 19 characters each (IIRC) - no matter how long, for example, the URL or webfinger address that is posted actually is.
Markdown, most aspects of it anyway, although not fully supported, are no longer relegated to simply graceful degradation, and are actually rendered in the stream, and carried over in boosts from posts on other instances where Markdown is fully supported.
That having been said, certain features of Markdown still gracefully degrade as best as can be expected; things like H1, H2, Etc., and some of the more esoteric features of most markdown flavors.
At this time, almost all of the most prominent and popular Fediverse platforms already support native Markdown when authoring posts, including:
- Pleroma - and the complete Pleroma family of forks such as Rebased and Akkoma.
- Misskey - and the complete Misskey family of forks which include Foundkey, Iceshrimp, Firefish, Catodon, Sharkey, and more.
- Mitra
- Friendica
- Socialhome
- Hubzilla
- Most forks of mastodon, including Glitch-Soc, and Hometown, among most others.
- Streams
Considering this, is local authoring that includes native Markdown on the roadmap yet for the Vivaldi Social instance, or are we still limited to having to author elsewhere and then boost into our Vivaldi Social accounts to achieve this?
If it's not currently on the roadmap, what, if any, plans are there to make this a goal or place this exceedingly common feature set on the roadmap?
Thanks!
