Periodic reload stops working after page loading error
Often I see that periodic reload stops reloading page if there is an error during loading page, e.g. when a server returns 403. I have a page that I need to be reloaded every 5 minutes and server sometimes returns 403 and "Forbidden" text because it is temporarily busy, but when I notice that and reload the page manually, I see that much more time is passed. If it is by design, I would like to change it or add an option to select desired behaviour.
This thing is very weird and annoying, I needed a page to be reloaded every 10 minutes all night but dumb browser stopped to reload it after first 403 in the evening...
This "feature" should be renamed to to something like "Periodic not reload" or "Non-periodic reload" while it works in this stupid way.
It seems that it stops working don't just because of an error but for some other reasons too. Yesterday I've opened some tabs with auto-refresh that run scripts in a game, and in the evening some of them have stopped refreshing, and in the morning I saw that they show very outdated contents. It is very sad that this feature exists but doesn't work.
mib2berlin
@MVV_
Hi, it seems you are the only user with this problem.
If you think this is a bug you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
I would report it, I'm pretty sure it is a bug but it isn't easy to reproduce it, also your private bug tracker doesn't allow to get easy feedback....
mib2berlin
@MVV_
It is not my bug tracker, all user here except the user name is marked as "Vivaldi Team Member".
Most company bug trackers are not public, I would like to watch the Edge tracker but ... it's closed.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@MVV_ Please report when you have some reproducible steps.