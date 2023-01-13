If I've searched for some text in a tab and I hit F3 (find next) on another tab, it should (like Chrome does) search for that text, at least if a search isn't active in that new current tab (active = the search bar is showing and contains a search string).

Right now in Vivaldi, hitting F3 opens a blank search box, so I have to keep typing pasting the exact same search string. So annoying, and so easy to fix.

There is already a / at least one request for this, but the site tells me I don't have enough privilege to vote for it.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/1542/improve-ctrl-f-f3-search