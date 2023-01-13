F3 to reuse last search
If I've searched for some text in a tab and I hit F3 (find next) on another tab, it should (like Chrome does) search for that text, at least if a search isn't active in that new current tab (active = the search bar is showing and contains a search string).
Right now in Vivaldi, hitting F3 opens a blank search box, so I have to keep typing pasting the exact same search string. So annoying, and so easy to fix.
There is already a / at least one request for this, but the site tells me I don't have enough privilege to vote for it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/1542/improve-ctrl-f-f3-search
@apt223 That is an old issue. The feature was implemented some time back, but is now a known regression.
Hi @Pesala , thanks. When you say "but is now a known regression", does it mean that they're working on fixing it?
@apt223 It just means that they know about it. This has been broken now for some months. I don't know what their priorities are.
@Pesala Go it, thanks
@apt223 See this earlier thread. The issue is nearly a year old.
@Pesala Wow I know that Viv isn't open-source, but is there a way to contribute programming time to lighten their load?
@apt223 The coding has to be done by the Vivaldi Team.
You can help other users with CSS mods in the Modifications forum, create themes to share, or donate.
There are various ways that you can Help Vivaldi to Grow.
I maintain a Review Page, and post about updates on other forums.
@Pesala Wow, they finally started accepting donations! They need to advertise that, I've been asking that they do for years.
PLEASE fix this. PLEASE.