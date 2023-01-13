We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
panels custom css styles doesn't work anymore
-
i noticed while browsing twitter on a side panel, i noticed that my custom CSS extension (stylus) currently doesn't work on side panels, i tried to restart the browser, switch the side panel to be in desktop mode, updated my CSS files, and nothing has worked yet
i am running off of vivaldi 5.6.2867.58 (or the latest update now), a workaround or a fix to this will be greatly appreciated
-
@zettavevo
If you use snapshot, Stylus works on the web panel.
-
barbudo2005
-
@barbudo2005 I wrote a post on that here and made a bug report: VB-94393 (DeepL script for webpanel doesn't work after last update).
-
@shifte what's snapshot? sorry i just switched to vivaldi for like 2 weeks now
-
mib2berlin
@zettavevo
Hi, snapshot is the beta build of Vivaldi, it is updated all 7-10 days with new features and bug fixes. It introduce new bug sometimes, too.
Don´t install it over your stable install on Windows, you cant go back to stable easily, use a standalone install:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
https://vivaldi.com/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
Cheers, mib
-
I use stylus extension to modify CSS of many sites I use. The css adjustments no longer work in any of my panels after updating vivaldi this morning.
I have enabled vivaldi://experiments/ and select "allow for using CSS modifications" but maybe that is no longer working.
Absolute disaster of a day having all my customized settings ruined by updating vivaldi this morning. So beyond annoyed right now.
-
@caseybarx CSS Mods are not officially supported. They may sometimes break with updates.
See the Modding Forum for details of how to apply and preserve CSS and JS modifications.
-
@Pesala Well they worked fine before the update. And now they dont. Updates should not break things that previously worked fine.
4 major features broke or no longer work this morning after downloading the update. That should not happen.
-
@caseybarx The mod creators have to fix them. If you ask in the relevant modification thread, they may update the CSS if they have enough free time.
Modifications to Vivaldi are not officially supported
Code being shared on this forum has not been reviewed by the Vivaldi Team. Issues, including security issues, may be present.
-
@Pesala I didnt use a custom vivaldi CSS mod. I use a chrome extension stylus that allows me to easily modify websites. The extension also worked on the web panels just like the websites before the update. Now the extension does not work in the web panels.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@caseybarx So the responsibility for fixing the extension is the extension's author.
-
@Pesala Not necessarily. In my case - DeepL-sidebar-addon - the Vivaldi bug is already confirmed.
It is quite possible that the code of an addon works fine, but a browser update contains a bug that causes the addon to stop working, as in this case.
In the case of my addon, for example, you can see that it still works in the tab view, but not in the sidebar.
-
@zettavevo @barbudo2005 @Dancer18 @mib2berlin @caseybarx @Pesala
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/637565
As for the behavior of extensions on the panel.
Due to the recent major security update of Chromium, we intentionally disabled it for the safety of users with the last stable.
This applies to all extensions.
The solution is now under consideration so that it can be used again.
-
barbudo2005
The problem of WhatsApp is for the same reason?
-
@barbudo2005 I guess. However, here it is working fine for some reason.
-
@barbudo2005
I don't know.
Cuz Galapagos Island doesn't use WhatsApp, we use Line.
-
5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
The world is not getting better. I just downgraded to the above version.
-
@shifte when will the solution be developed?